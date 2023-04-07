Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Packers make three Round 2 picks after Aaron Rodgers trade

Mock Draft

My second four-round mock draft of the year factors in the latest team needs and scheme fits and tries to account for position runs, where teams fear losing out on players with a starting grade at certain positions.

I've included seven trades in this mock: the five you see in Round 1; a deal between the Packers and Jets for Aaron Rodgers in which Green Bay receives pick Nos. 42 and 43 in the second round; and a second-round swap between the Patriots and Rams.

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Pick
32
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
(via CHI)
Anton Harrison
Anton Harrison
Oklahoma · OT · Junior
Pick
33
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Quentin Johnston
Quentin Johnston
TCU · WR · Junior
Pick
34
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Darnell Wright
Darnell Wright
Tennessee · OT · Senior
Pick
35
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Kelee Ringo
Kelee Ringo
Georgia · CB · Sophomore (RS)
Pick
36
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Brian Branch
Brian Branch
Alabama · DB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES RAMS

Pick
37
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via DEN)
John Michael Schmitz
John Michael Schmitz
Minnesota · C · Senior (RS)
Pick
38
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alabama · RB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Pick
39
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Will McDonald IV
Will McDonald IV
Iowa State · Edge · Senior (RS)
Pick
40
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Bryan Bresee
Bryan Bresee
Clemson · DT · Sophomore (RS)
Pick
41
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Kansas State · Edge · Junior
Pick
42
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(via CLE)
Darnell Washington
Darnell Washington
Georgia · TE · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK JETS

Pick
43
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Mazi Smith
Mazi Smith
Michigan · DT · Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK JETS

Pick
44
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jonathan Mingo
Jonathan Mingo
Mississippi · WR · Senior
Pick
45
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Matthew Bergeron
Matthew Bergeron
Syracuse · OT · Senior
Pick
46
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Isaiah Foskey
Isaiah Foskey
Notre Dame · Edge · Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Pick
47
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Luke Musgrave
Luke Musgrave
Oregon State · TE · Senior
Pick
48
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Noah Sewell
Noah Sewell
Oregon · LB · Junior
Pick
49
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Keion White
Keion White
Georgia Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)
Pick
50
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sydney Brown
Sydney Brown
Illinois · S · Senior
Pick
51
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta
Iowa · TE · Senior
Pick
52
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Gervon Dexter
Gervon Dexter
Florida · DT · Junior
Pick
53
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via BAL)
Tyrique Stevenson
Tyrique Stevenson
Miami · CB · Senior
Pick
54
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Byron Young
Byron Young
Tennessee · Edge · Senior
Pick
55
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via MIN)
Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft
South Dakota State · TE · Junior (RS)
Pick
56
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Cedric Tillman
Cedric Tillman
Tennessee · WR · Senior (RS)
Pick
57
New York Giants
New York Giants
Joe Tippmann
Joe Tippmann
Wisconsin · C · Junior (RS)
Pick
58
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Josh Downs
Josh Downs
North Carolina · WR · Junior
Pick
59
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Drew Sanders
Drew Sanders
Arkansas · LB · Junior
Pick
60
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Emmanuel Forbes
Emmanuel Forbes
Mississippi State · CB · Junior
Pick
61
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via SF through CAR)
Rashee Rice
Rashee Rice
SMU · WR · Senior
Pick
62
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Antonio Johnson
Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M · S · Junior
Pick
63
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Julius Brents
Julius Brents
Kansas State · CB · Senior (RS)

