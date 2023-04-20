Mock Draft

Presented By

Maurice Jones-Drew 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Indianapolis Colts land Bryce Young 

Published: Apr 20, 2023 at 12:43 PM
Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com Analyst

We are ONE WEEK AWAY from the 2023 NFL Draft! It's the perfect time to reveal my one and only mock draft of the year. I'm sure my projection of the first round will raise some eyebrows, so I won't hold you up any longer.

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Related Links

Pick
1
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(via CHI)
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson
Florida · QB · Sophomore (RS)

I know, I know. Top quarterback prospect Bryce Young canceled his remaining pre-draft visits on Monday, fueling the belief that he will be Carolina's pick at No. 1 overall, but let's think about this. While my opinion is not based on any inside information, it makes so much sense to pair the Panthers with Richardson, who should remind them of the last quarterback who took the franchise to the Super Bowl and won an MVP. And let's not forget Frank Reich's glowing review of Richardson from last month:


"Even before the combine, watching his tape, there are plays and throws all over the tape that scream top-of-the-draft pick."

Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

After a big surprise at No. 1, Bryce Young is still on the board when Houston comes on the clock, but Stroud ends up being the apple of the team's eye. Stroud has much more size than Young, which steers the Texans toward the former Buckeye.

Pick
3
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Alabama · QB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS


The Colts have long searched for a quarterback. When Young becomes available at No. 3, owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen wisely outbid other teams, jumping at the opportunity to land their franchise quarterback.

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Tyree Wilson
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH INDIANAPOLIS COLTS


There's been a lot of buzz around Wilson throughout the draft process and the tape matches the hype. The Cardinals land a much-needed young, explosive edge rusher to give new defensive coordinator Nick Rallis a cornerstone on the front line. 

Pick
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via DEN)
Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama · Edge · Junior

Production, production, production. Seattle strikes gold when Arizona passes on Anderson, who totaled 27.5 quarterback takedowns over the last two seasons.

Pick
6
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via LAR)
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
Georgia · DT · Junior

While the off-field concerns will need to be weighed, the Lions decide to shore up their interior D-line with the most dominant player in the draft.

Pick
7
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon · CB · Junior

The Raiders have their choice of cornerbacks and select Gonzalez, an athletic playmaker with great ball skills who should immediately upgrade the defense.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Myles Murphy
Myles Murphy
Clemson · Edge · Junior

Atlanta rebuilt its defense in free agency and now adds a dynamic pass rusher who'll benefit from playing with veterans Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Peter Skoronski
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern · OL · Junior

The Bears must build their offensive line to protect their franchise quarterback, who was sacked 55 times last season (tied for most in the NFL).  

Pick
10
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via NO)
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Texas · RB · Junior

Though Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs is my top running back in this year's draft class, the Eagles target the uber-productive Texas product. Robinson is a premier playmaker who'll take pressure off big-money quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Pick
11
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Will Levis
Will Levis
Kentucky · QB · Senior (RS)

Tennessee seems to be already looking past 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis as Ryan Tannehill's eventual successor. Levis gives them a confident, big-armed quarterback who has the luxury of learning for a year or two before taking over the offense.

Pick
12
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via CLE)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State · WR · Junior

The Texans draft Smith-Njigba, Stroud's college teammate. We saw how well drafting a QB-WR duo who played together in college has worked for Cincinnati. Houston gets its version to help grow an offense in need of talent. 


Side note: I couldn't live with myself if I continued this exercise without pointing out my favorite college teammate duo that was taken by a team with its first two picks. That's right, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted my guy Marcedes Lewis (No. 28 overall) and yours truly (No. 60) with their first- and second-round picks in 2006. Cue the UCLA 8-clap!

Pick
13
New York Jets
New York Jets
O'Cyrus Torrence
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida · IOL · Senior

The Jets continue to build their offensive line with a monster in the interior who'll help protect Aaron Rodgers (assuming the trade gets done) during a deep playoff run.

Pick
14
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois · CB · Senior

Witherspoon is a man-to-man corner who'll fit like a glove in Bill Belichick's defense. Given how well young cornerbacks have fared recently in New England (SEE: J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones), this is a match made in heaven.

Pick
15
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers
Boston College · WR · Senior

I sure hope the Packers finally select a playmaking wide receiver in the first round to aid their young quarterback. 

Pick
16
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Paris Johnson Jr.
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio State · OT · Junior

The Commanders nab the 6-foot-6, 313-pound behemoth to protect the blindside of new QB1 Sam Howell.

Pick
17
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Darnell Wright
Darnell Wright
Tennessee · OT · Senior

Another team that needs to shore up its offensive line, Pittsburgh gets a physical tackle and terrific pass blocker to put in front of second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pick
18
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State · CB · Junior (RS)

Another blue-chip player lands in the Lions' lap. Porter is a long cover corner who should provide immediate help on the back end of a revamped defense.

Pick
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones
Georgia · OT · Sophomore (RS)

A poor offensive line caused the wheels to come off in Tampa last season. The Bucs add a physical blocker here to help the run game.

Pick
20
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness
Iowa · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

Last year, the Seahawks added a pair of bookend tackles (Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas) in the draft. This year, they select two top pass rushers to boost and add depth to the defensive front. 

Pick
21
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith
Georgia · Edge · Senior

A lot of people want to see the Chargers select an offensive player here, but sacking the quarterback will help this team get over the hump in the playoffs. Smith brings a winning pedigree and different type of speed off the edge that will complement Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison
USC · WR · Junior

The Ravens already added Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor in free agency but need more firepower in the pass game for Lamar Jackson. They continue to load up on receivers with Addison, a do-it-all talent who can stretch the field. 

Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Hendon Hooker
Hendon Hooker
Tennessee · QB · Senior (RS)

Hooker gets a redshirt year to get completely healthy and learn behind Kirk Cousins before becoming QB1 and leading Kevin O'Connell's offense.

Pick
24
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Branch
Brian Branch
Alabama · CB · Junior

A versatile playmaker who can play safety or nickel, Branch will step in to help fortify the back end of a Jags defense looking to take the next step this fall.

Pick
25
New York Giants
New York Giants
John Michael Schmitz
John Michael Schmitz
Minnesota · C · Senior (RS)

The most important thing in this league is protecting the quarterback. Schmitz is a dominant interior blocker who'll help keep Daniel Jones upright and pave the way for Saquon Barkley in the run game.

Pick
26
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alabama · RB · Junior

With the departure of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard coming back from an injury sustained in the postseason, the Cowboys add the versatile Alabama playmaker to their backfield to aid the run and pass games. Gibbs would take a ton of pressure off Dak Prescott.

Pick
27
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Calijah Kancey
Calijah Kancey
Pittsburgh · DT · Junior (RS)

This talented, explosive interior rusher lands with a team that loves getting after the quarterback. It's a great fit. 

Pick
28
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid
Utah · TE · Senior

A dynamic tight end lands in a dynamic offense. Pairing Kincaid with an explosive receiving trio gives Joe Burrow endless weapons in the pass game. Watch out for this group!

Pick
29
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(via SF through MIA, DEN)
Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame · TE · Junior

The Saints add a tight end who can be an in-line blocker in the run game and a playmaker for Derek Carr in the pass game. 

Pick
30
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Bryan Bresee
Bryan Bresee
Clemson · DT · Sophomore (RS)

The rich keep getting richer as the Eagles add another strong and talented interior defender to their defensive line.

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Keion White
Keion White
Georgia Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

The Chiefs find Frank Clark's replacement, nabbing a big, athletic edge rusher who is still raw but has all the tools to learn under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Peter Schrager 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Texans trade out of No. 2; five QBs taken in first 12 picks

In his first mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Peter Schrager has C.J. Stroud going second overall -- but not to the Texans, who land another QB altogether later in Round 1. In fact, five quarterbacks come off the board in the first 12 picks.

news

Charles Davis 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Titans select Anthony Richardson; Ravens take Hendon Hooker

In his second mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Charles Davis projects toolsy Florida QB Anthony Richardson will not be a top-10 pick. Plus, the Ravens grab a quarterback in the back half of Round 1. Check out the full rundown, 1-31.

news

Rhett Lewis 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bijan Robinson cracks top 10; Ravens add another wide receiver

In his first mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Rhett Lewis projects running back Bijan Robinson will come off the board in the top 10. Plus, in the wake of adding Odell Beckham Jr., the Baltimore Ravens go back to the receiver well in Round 1.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears, Broncos select RBs in Round 4

In his second four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has the Bears selecting TCU's Kendre Miller -- the first of four RBs selected in Round 4.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Lions select only QB of Round 3

In his second four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees the Detroit Lions as the only team to select a QB in Round 3.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Packers make three Round 2 picks after Aaron Rodgers trade

In his second four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has the Packers fortifying their roster with the picks acquired in a forecasted Aaron Rodgers trade.

news

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Raiders trade back into Round 1 for QB; Chiefs move up for WR

In his second four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter has five different trades occurring on Day 1 -- including the Raiders jumping back into Round 1 for a QB and the Chiefs moving up for a WR.

news

2023 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1

There's no shortage of 2023 NFL mock drafts exploring what every team COULD do, but how about what they SHOULD do? Adam Rank projects the first round with full bias.

news

Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Ravens select C.J. Stroud after trade; Patriots pick QB

In his third mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein projects the Texans will pass on taking a quarterback at No. 2 and the Ravens will trade Lamar Jackson to the Colts, shaking up the outlook for Round 1.

news

Cynthia Frelund 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Packers select WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Falcons pick QB

In her second mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Cynthia Frelund uses her analytical model to project Picks 1-31. Which first-round selection churned out by her model left her surprised? (Hint: It happens at No. 4 overall.)

news

Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Colts pass on quarterback; Will Levis falls out of first round

In Bucky Brooks' latest mock of Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, he sees the Colts passing on a quarterback at No. 4 overall. Check out his projection for each pick.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE