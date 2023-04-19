2023 NFL Draft: Ranking running backs, No. 1 to 30

Abanikanda burst onto the national scene in 2022, tying for the FBS lead with 20 rushing touchdowns and ranking seventh with 1,805 all-purpose yards in 11 starts for the Panthers. With a great feel for a zone-blocking scheme, the 5-10, 216-pounder shows good vision and acceleration at the line of scrimmage and makes explosive cuts to get to the next level. He has soft hands in the pass game but has room for improvement there based on his minimal contributions in his final season at Pittsburgh (12 catches, 146 yards and one rec. TD). Abanikanda also provides NFL teams with return abilities as he averaged 19 yards on 12 kick returns in 2022.