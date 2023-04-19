Around the NFL

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on Dallas possibly drafting RB Bijan Robinson: 'You never know'  

Published: Apr 19, 2023 at 07:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After just getting out of the Ezekiel Elliott situation, the Dallas Cowboys wouldn't actually consider drafting another first-round running back, would they?

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones didn't rule out the possibility of Dallas drafting Bijan Robinson if he fell to them at No. 26.

"I don't think I've seen any set of circumstances that he's not a first-round pick in almost any draft," Jones said when asked about potentially drafting the Texas product. "I'm sure when that first day (of the draft) is over, he's gonna certainly have a team, and you never know."

Related Links

Robinson is widely considered one of the best players in the entire draft, regardless of position. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Robinson at No. 3 on his latest pre-draft rankings.

Five to 10 years ago, Robinson would be a shoo-in top-10 pick given his dynamic ability as a runner and pass-catcher out of the backfield. However, the devaluation of the running back position has led to most teams eschewing them early in the draft for more premium positions.

Thus while Robinson owns top-10 talent, he could fall down the board on April 27. How far he tumbles and which team will end that slide will be one of the fascinating plotlines of the first round.

If, for some reason, Robinson made it all the way to No. 26, perhaps the Cowboys would pull the trigger on adding a first-round RB to pair with Tony Pollard. More likely, however, is Dallas using a later-round pick at a position expected to be deeper this draft. RB remains a need with Pollard coming off injury and the only free agent addition being Ronald Jones on a minimum salary deal.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers receiving trade calls for former first-round QB Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for QB Trey Lance, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Desmond Ridder on Falcons' starting quarterback job: Mindset is to 'take it and run with it'

The Falcons handed the starting QB job to Desmond Ridder late last season and have since talked up the second-year signal-caller as their 2023 starter. Ridder said Tuesday his intent the entire time was to run away with the starting gig whenever given a chance.

news

Deshaun Watson feels 'night and day' difference after year in Cleveland: 'I'm ahead of the game'

The Browns are banking on Deshaun Watson improving in Year 2 in the system. Watson said Tuesday that the year in Cleveland has made a big difference.

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott on taking over defensive play-calling in 2023: 'It feels natural'

With defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier stepping down, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is "excited" to be calling defensive plays this upcoming season.

news

QB Jared Goff on buzz of Lions being NFC North favorites: 'I don't believe there are any favorites to win anything in April'

There's plenty of hope and hype surrounding the Detroit Lions, but QB Jared Goff is quick to point out that nothing's won or lost in April.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen admits he'll need 'to adapt and change' his playing style: 'Get down, slide and live to fight another down'

The soon-to-be-27-year-old Bills QB Josh Allen admitted that he'll likely have to soften his hard-charging playing style as he enters his sixth NFL season.

news

Browns CB Greg Newsome II 'mad' at rumors he requested trade: 'I truly adore Cleveland'

Browns CB Greg Newsome II is still irritated by the erroneous report that framed him as a malcontent who requested a trade and made it known Tuesday how much Cleveland means to him.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans on 'making a comeback' to NFL, details cause of cardiac arrest

Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday provided details to reporters on the cause of his cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 and confirmed that he plans on "making a comeback to the NFL."

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer says club has not made decision on No. 1 overall pick yet

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer insists the club has yet to decide on the No. 1 overall selection. Speaking to the media Tuesday for a pre-draft press conference, Fitterer said the team had clarity on its options but hadn't reached a consensus with their board not yet finalized.

news

Steelers finalizing trade to acquire Rams WR Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson's time in Los Angeles looks to be over after roughly one year. The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire the veteran wide receiver from the Rams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE