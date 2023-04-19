Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on Dallas possibly drafting RB Bijan Robinson: 'You never know'  

Robinson is widely considered one of the best players in the entire draft, regardless of position. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Robinson at No. 3 on his latest pre-draft rankings.

Five to 10 years ago, Robinson would be a shoo-in top-10 pick given his dynamic ability as a runner and pass-catcher out of the backfield. However, the devaluation of the running back position has led to most teams eschewing them early in the draft for more premium positions.

Thus while Robinson owns top-10 talent, he could fall down the board on April 27. How far he tumbles and which team will end that slide will be one of the fascinating plotlines of the first round.