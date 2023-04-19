Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on Dallas possibly drafting RB Bijan Robinson: 'You never know'  

After just getting out of the Ezekiel Elliott situation, the Dallas Cowboys wouldn't actually consider drafting another first-round running back, would they?
Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones didn't rule out the possibility of Dallas drafting Bijan Robinson if he fell to them at No. 26.
"I don't think I've seen any set of circumstances that he's not a first-round pick in almost any draft," Jones said when asked about potentially drafting the Texas product. "I'm sure when that first day (of the draft) is over, he's gonna certainly have a team, and you never know."
Robinson is widely considered one of the best players in the entire draft, regardless of position. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Robinson at No. 3 on his latest pre-draft rankings.
Five to 10 years ago, Robinson would be a shoo-in top-10 pick given his dynamic ability as a runner and pass-catcher out of the backfield. However, the devaluation of the running back position has led to most teams eschewing them early in the draft for more premium positions.
Thus while Robinson owns top-10 talent, he could fall down the board on April 27. How far he tumbles and which team will end that slide will be one of the fascinating plotlines of the first round.
If, for some reason, Robinson made it all the way to No. 26, perhaps the Cowboys would pull the trigger on adding a first-round RB to pair with Tony Pollard. More likely, however, is Dallas using a later-round pick at a position expected to be deeper this draft. RB remains a need with Pollard coming off injury and the only free agent addition being Ronald Jones on a minimum salary deal.