Around the NFL

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy 'spent some time' with QB Dak Prescott going over interceptions

Published: Mar 30, 2023 at 07:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Despite playing in just 12 games, Dak Prescott threw 15 interceptions in 2022, tied for the most in the NFL with second-year QB Davis Mills.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is determined to cut down on the turnovers in 2023 and said earlier this week at the Annual League Meeting that he's already spent time with Prescott to review how the interceptions transpired.

"Definitely, we spent some time," McCarthy said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "He was in for the captains workout (earlier this month). So he came up and spent about four hours with (quarterbacks coach) Scott (Tolzien) and I. And we went back and looked at his decision-making opportunities and the interceptions and potential interceptions and just talking through it."

Related Links

Prescott's picks were of all varieties. Some miscommunications, some bad routes or drops by wide receivers and others were simply bad decisions by the QB (see: Week 18 vs. Commanders).

McCarthy believes that a change in the coaching staff, with former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and QB coach Doug Nussmeier replaced by Brian Schottenheimer and Tolzien, respectively, will help Prescott take the next step forward in his career. McCarthy, planning to call plays, will also be more involved in the offensive meetings in 2023.

"It's healthy," McCarthy said of evaluating the interceptions. "I thought Doug did an excellent job with the quarterbacks. But you know, the room will be different. Any time you have a new coach in there and it'll be Scott's new opportunity, too. But Brian and I will be in there pretty much full time so they'll be getting that landscape laid too. But it's pretty fluid."

The Cowboys enjoyed a firepower offense under Moore that scored points in droves but also had backbreaking drives, and Prescott's interceptions became an issue. McCarthy's solution -- at least the part he's verbally shared this offseason -- is to run the ball more this season, which might help lower the INT number, but also could hinder the overall explosiveness of the offense. Whether that makes Dallas a better team in 2023 is the question.

Aside from Prescott cutting down on his interceptions, the other thing that would help the Cowboys' offense is if he didn't miss a chunk of games, as he has two out of the past three seasons.

"My goal is for Dak to play 20 games next year," McCarthy said. "If he plays 20 games next year, obviously, we'll be right where we want to be."

Related Content

news

Florida QB Anthony Richardson meets with Panthers, Raiders ahead of pro day

Like the other potential 2023 NFL Draft quarterbacks, Anthony Richardson has met with Carolina, the team owning the No. 1 overall pick, ahead of his Thursday pro day, airing live on NFL+ at 11:30 a.m. ET.

news

Giants co-owner John Mara likens coach Brian Daboll to 'Bono walking around New York City' right now

Giants coach Brian Daboll endeared himself to Big Blue fans in his first season, spearheading a surprising playoff berth with a still-rebuilding club. But co-owner John Mara warned the coach shouldn't get too big a head about his early success.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick clarifies focus on 2023, not 'last 25 years': 'We're not resting on our past laurels'

Two days after saying "the last 25 years" were reason for Patriots fans to be optimistic in 2023, Bill Belichick explained he's not content with past glory and is surely intent on future prosperity.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn on Joe Burrow extension: 'We won't talk about it much until there's something to talk about'

Based on comments from Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, we shouldn't expect news on the Joe Burrow front right away, as the parties have simply engaged in "preliminary discussions."

news

WR Marvin Jones heading back to Detroit, signing one-year, $3 million deal with Lions

WR Marvin Jones Jr., who played for the Detroit Lions from 2016 to 2020, will be returning to the club this coming season, he announced on Twitter. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that Jones' one-year deal has a base value of $3 million, plus incentives that can push it to $5 million.

news

Jets owner Woody Johnson 'not the patient sort,' but says team remains 'optimistic' about Rodgers move

Speaking Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Jets owner Woody Johnson said that while the wait for movement on an Aaron Rodgers trade makes the team "anxious", the team remains optimistic amidst the anxiety of the unresolved situation.

news

Niners CEO Jed York 'wouldn't change anything' about drafting QB Trey Lance: 'It's not his fault'

Since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2021, Trey Lance has barely played under center for the 49ers. Despite the QB's limited action, San Francisco CEO Jed York said Tuesday he doesn't regret the move to draft Lance.

news

Saints coach Dennis Allen: WR Michael Thomas 'not 100 percent,' but making progress

The Saints retained Michael Thomas on a reworked deal earlier this month in hopes that, after three consecutive injury-riddled seasons, the formerly record-setting wideout might finally stay on the field.

news

Titans GM Ran Carthon rejects 'erroneous' Derrick Henry trade rumors: 'We're in a good place'

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon says reports of running back Derrick Henry being on the trade block are "erroneous."

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson defends himself against critics of injuries

On Tuesday night, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to Twitter to defend himself against critics about his injury history.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE