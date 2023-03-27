Mike McCarthy says 'no one felt good about' Ezekiel Elliott release, open to RB returning to Cowboys

The move was financial, with the Cowboys saving more than $10 million on the salary cap by releasing Elliott as a post-June 1 cut. But, as Dallas coach Mike McCarthy told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Monday at the Annual League Meeting, from a personal perspective, moving on from Elliott was much more difficult.

"You know, no one felt good about that," he said. "I mean, Zeke has such a bright light to him too. He's a great teammate. There's so much love for him in the building, but you get to these spots, you know, the longer you're in this league, these are tough decisions. Very difficult decisions. Very difficult for Dak (Prescott). You know, I've had a number of conversations with Dak, but it's not easy."