Around the NFL

Mike McCarthy says 'no one felt good about' Ezekiel Elliott release, open to RB returning to Cowboys

Published: Mar 27, 2023 at 03:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott earlier this month, ending a seven-year relationship with the former No. 4 overall draft pick and two-time NFL rushing champion.

The move was financial, with the Cowboys saving more than $10 million on the salary cap by releasing Elliott as a post-June 1 cut. But, as Dallas coach Mike McCarthy told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Monday at the Annual League Meeting, from a personal perspective, moving on from Elliott was much more difficult.

"You know, no one felt good about that," he said. "I mean, Zeke has such a bright light to him too. He's a great teammate. There's so much love for him in the building, but you get to these spots, you know, the longer you're in this league, these are tough decisions. Very difficult decisions. Very difficult for Dak (Prescott). You know, I've had a number of conversations with Dak, but it's not easy."

Related Links

Following Zeke's career-low 876-yard season that saw him score 12 touchdowns, the cost was simply no longer worth it for the Cowboys to hang onto a 27-year-old running back who averaged 3.8 yards per attempt in 2022.

Reports before his release indicated the Cowboys and Zeke might attempt to rework his deal so he could remain in Dallas after a hefty pay cut. Ultimately, that didn't happen.

But Monday, McCarthy didn't close the door on Elliott possibly returning to Dallas.

"Yeah, definitely," he responded when Pelissero asked if the door was still open. "I think you always keep the door open. Absolutely."

While a report recently surfaced regarding Zeke's preferred destinations, several coaches have suggested their team isn't interested in adding the veteran RB to its backfield -- including Jets coach Robert Saleh, who responded Monday when asked about Elliott, "We love our running back room. I'll just leave it at that."

With the down running back market and a deep draft at the position, Elliott might be on the open market through the 2023 NFL Draft before he ultimately finds a home for the upcoming season.

Related Content

news

Lions HC Dan Campbell praises QB Jared Goff, says team is 'capable' of winning division next season

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave a pretty strong endorsement of his quarterback, Jared Goff while keeping the door ajar to someone else becoming the franchise QB of the future.

news

Robert Saleh confident Jets, Packers will eventually 'figure something out' on Aaron Rodgers trade

As the Packers and Jets continue to work on an Aaron Rodgers trade, New York head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday that he's confident a deal will be struck.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers GM John Lynch: Brock Purdy 'has earned the right' to take first snap in QB battle

49ers GM John Lynch talked about the quarterback situation in San Francisco on Monday, and Brock Purdy is at the top as of right now to be the leader in the locker room.

news

Bill Belichick: Patriots will 'play the best player' at quarterback, be competitive like 'the last 25 years'

As Patriots fans wonder what the next chapter of the franchise's history will look like, Bill Belichick offered up one big reason for hope. "The last 25 years," Belichick said on Monday at the AFC coaches breakfast from the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix.

news

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels not ruling out drafting quarterback: 'We'll see how the board falls'

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told NFL Network's Steve Wyche on Monday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix that the team is not ruling out the drafting of a quarterback following the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he requested trade: Team not 'interested in meeting my value'

Lamar Jackson said in a tweet on Monday that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month.

news

Titans GM Ran Carthon denies Kevin Byard asked for release, wants safety to stay in Tennessee

Kevin Byard and the Titans appear at a crossroads this offseason after the club approached the two-time All-Pro safety about a pay cut. New GM Ran Carthon rejected a local report that Byard wanted his release.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin excited about growth of Kenny Pickett in rookie year, potential for Year 2

In a much different spot than at this time last year, the Steelers are focused on building a support system around their young quarterback Kenny Pickett going into his second year, head coach Mike Tomlin said at the Annual League Meeting.

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry on recent WR signings: 'I don't think I ever feel that any unit is ever complete'

Speaking to reporters Sunday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Browns GM Andrew Berry noted that no position group is complete at this stage and said "there's still a lot of work to be done" adding playmakers for quarterback Deshaun Watson, despite recent signings of pass catchers.

news

Colts HC Shane Steichen on if QB Gardner Minshew will start in 2023: 'He's coming in to just compete'

The Colts are not set in stone on the QB position, and that means even for new addition Gardner Minshew. "Right now, obviously, he's coming in to just compete and be the best he can be, you know, and that's where we're going," HC Shane Steichen said to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE