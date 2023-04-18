Peter Schrager 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Texans trade out of No. 2; five QBs taken in first 12 picks

PROJECTED TRADE WITH HOUSTON TEXANS





Would Indianapolis trade DeForest Buckner and the No. 4 overall pick to move up two spots? I think Houston would have to listen if it's offered. Remember, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was Buckner's defensive coordinator for three seasons in San Francisco, and "DeFo" just restructured his contract. If Buckner is not included in the trade, how about adding a second- or third-round pick instead? It's also worth noting that Stroud is represented by the same agent as Deshaun Watson; I wonder if this could play any role in the selection of the Ohio State quarterback, based on the acrimonious way Watson's time with the Texans ended.