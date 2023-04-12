2023 NFL Draft: Ideal top two picks for every team

Round 1: No. 14 overall -- Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Round 2: No. 46 overall -- Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma





The Patriots allowed Damien Harris to leave in free agency and are now looking for a true dual-threat in the backfield. I'm not sure Robinson will be around when New England goes on the clock, but the Texas product is the real deal in terms of a home run hitter with the ball in his hands. Harrison likely won't be available at No. 46, but the Pats have traded up in the second round in five straight drafts. They could make it six to land a starting tackle.