Lions trading CB Jeff Okudah to Falcons for 2023 fifth-round pick

"He is a young player," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said of Okudah in March during the NFL Scouting Combine. "He still has a ways to go. He came in and got hurt his first year. Then obviously he got hurt his second year. He had a chance to really play this year and he understands there's always going to be competition and we're always going to create that competition."

Glenn was providing plenty of tea leaves for media members. Later that month, Detroit attacked free agency with plenty of purpose, signing two starting-caliber corners in Emmanuel Moseley and Cameron Sutton, adding safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and re-signing defensive back Will Harris.

Suddenly, there wasn't much room for Okudah. Atlanta capitalized, sending a Day 3 pick to the Lions for a corner who needed a fresh start and an opportunity to compete for a job. Detroit, meanwhile, shipped away a player the current regime did not select, and unloaded $5.18 million in remaining guaranteed money owed to Okudah.

Okudah joins a secondary that has already welcomed one big-name addition this offseason in safety Jessie Bates III. He won't walk into a starting job in Atlanta, but could play a key depth role behind A.J. Terrell and compete with 33-year-old veteran Casey Hayward for the opening opposite Terrell.