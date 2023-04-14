Five potential trade fits for Devin White; why Hendon Hooker is the third-best QB in the 2023 NFL Draft

Just over two years removed from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are far from the pinnacle of football.

Last season certainly didn't go as planned. While the Bucs did finish atop a moribund NFC South, they posted an 8-9 record before getting blown off their home field on Wild Card Weekend. Shortly thereafter, Tampa lost the greatest quarterback in NFL history to retirement. And now, one of the team's core pieces wants out.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported this week that linebacker Devin White recently requested a trade. The former No. 5 overall pick is due to earn $11.706 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, but the trade plea likely stems from the lack of a long-term extension at this point.

White has not publicly commented on the matter, but Jason Licht has. On Thursday, the Tampa Bay general manager expressed that the team does not intend to trade the 25-year-old, who played a huge role in the 2020 Bucs' Super Bowl LV triumph before making his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

"I have all the respect in the world for Devin," Licht said to reporters. "He's done some great things for us as a player, and we look forward to more from him in the future, so he's on our team. We are looking forward to this season. We are gearing up for this season with the draft right now, free agency, and, you know, looking forward to him being a part of this team. If he has the kind of year that we all think he's capable of, we can hopefully put this to rest and everybody's happy."