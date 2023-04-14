Five potential trade fits for Devin White; why Hendon Hooker is the third-best QB in the 2023 NFL Draft

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:
But first, a look at potential trade fits for star linebacker Devin White ...
Just over two years removed from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are far from the pinnacle of football.
Last season certainly didn't go as planned. While the Bucs did finish atop a moribund NFC South, they posted an 8-9 record before getting blown off their home field on Wild Card Weekend. Shortly thereafter, Tampa lost the greatest quarterback in NFL history to retirement. And now, one of the team's core pieces wants out.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported this week that linebacker Devin White recently requested a trade. The former No. 5 overall pick is due to earn $11.706 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, but the trade plea likely stems from the lack of a long-term extension at this point.
White has not publicly commented on the matter, but Jason Licht has. On Thursday, the Tampa Bay general manager expressed that the team does not intend to trade the 25-year-old, who played a huge role in the 2020 Bucs' Super Bowl LV triumph before making his first Pro Bowl in 2021.
"I have all the respect in the world for Devin," Licht said to reporters. "He's done some great things for us as a player, and we look forward to more from him in the future, so he's on our team. We are looking forward to this season. We are gearing up for this season with the draft right now, free agency, and, you know, looking forward to him being a part of this team. If he has the kind of year that we all think he's capable of, we can hopefully put this to rest and everybody's happy."
Maybe Licht is right and this will all blow over, with the defensive captain remaining in Tampa Bay for at least another season. But given White's current dissatisfaction and the Buccaneers' current status as a team transitioning to a post-Tom Brady existence, it's worth exploring which opposing squads could be interested in a productive off-ball linebacker squarely in his prime -- especially considering the dearth of enticing options at the position in the 2023 NFL Draft, as evidenced by my colleague Lance Zierlein ranking linebacker as the weakest position group in this year's prospect crop.
In four NFL seasons, White has been a stat-stuffing machine with 483 tackles, 55 QB hits, 35 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and an interception. The athletic LSU product has consistently flashed disruptive potential as a designated playmaker in the middle of the defense. From his knack for punishing opposing quarterbacks to his ability to run down ball carriers from behind, the veteran defender is the sideline-to-sideline menace defensive coordinators covet in a traditional Mike 'backer.
That said, White has been criticized at times for being more flashy than consistent. This past October, Hall of Famer and Bucs icon Warren Sapp took the linebacker to task for loafing -- or taking plays off in the middle of games -- while highlighting a couple of lackluster snaps on film.
Still, as a strong tackler with superb instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills, White is a blur between the lines when he is locked in and ready to go. Furthermore, his pass-rush skills set him apart from most others at the position. In a league where production matters, White's impact potential could make him a hot commodity on the trade market.
With all of that in mind, here are five potential team fits for the linebacker.
It's hard to know exactly what the Vikings' broader plan is at the moment, with Kirk Cousins entering the final year of his contract. This franchise could be entering a transitional state, having moved on from franchise stalwarts Adam Thielen and -- notably -- Eric Kendricks. Especially giving the Kendricks loss at linebacker, it could be difficult for Kevin O'Connell and Co. to turn to down an opportunity to add a top-notch playmaker to the defense that could wreak havoc on opponents with new new coordinator Brian Flores' pressure packages. An elite blitzing linebacker with impeccable instincts and timing, White is a destructive force as a second-level pass rusher. The veteran's skills perfectly match the aggressive tactics employed by Flores. Given the opportunity to acquire an accomplished playmaker in the middle of his prime, Minnesota could continue to chase a title while flipping the roster with some enticing new puzzle pieces.
If new head coach DeMeco Ryans wants to build a bully in the AFC South, he could view White as a key component in that pursuit. A former Pro Bowl linebacker himself, Ryans crafted elite defenses in San Francisco around the playmaking talents of blue-chip 'backers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, who consistently wreaked havoc between the tackles. Although White's game is unique, his disruptive potential and Super Bowl experience could jumpstart the Texans' rebuilding effort. With plenty of salary cap space and draft capital available to make such a trade happen, Ryans and GM Nick Caserio could definitely pick up the phone and try to lure a potential franchise player to H-Town.
Talk about the rich getting richer ... General manager Howie Roseman is certainly no stranger to wheeling and dealing. Despite the Eagles' reluctance to pay big bucks for off-ball linebackers in the past, they could see White as a key ingredient to a championship-caliber defense. The veteran would give Philly another playmaker to feature as part of a dynamic pressure package under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai. White could add a new dimension to a defense with a deep-and-talented rotation along the front line.
If Bill Belichick wants to add a little pizazz to his defense, he could make a play for White to upgrade his linebacking corps. White, a second-team All-Pro in 2020, is a pass-rushing specialist with a knack for getting to the quarterback that would create problems for opponents attempting to slow down edge rushers Matt Judon and Josh Uche in pass protection. With Belichick willing to adapt and adjust his tactics to accentuate the strengths of his top players, the Pats could evolve into a blitzing machine to disrupt the timing and rhythm of the murderers' row of quarterbacks in the AFC.
Vance Joseph's ultra-aggressive scheme makes Denver a potential landing spot. White's disruptive potential as a pass-rushing ILB would enable the Broncos to attack from the inside out to force quarterbacks to move off of their spots within the pocket. And his experience neutralizing Patrick Mahomes (SEE: Super Bowl LV) could come in handy as Sean Payton attempts to assemble a lineup to threaten Kansas City's eternal reign in the division. Given a chance to upgrade the middle of the defense with a young and dynamic defender, the Broncos could look to pounce on the disgruntled LB.
2023 draft: Why Hendon Hooker is QB3
After flying under the radar for much of the pre-draft process, quarterback Hendon Hooker has emerged as one of the hottest names in the 2023 draft class. The Tennessee standout's ongoing recovery from a season-ending knee injury kept him from dazzling scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine and the Volunteers' pro day, but draftniks appear to be catching up on his tape, because he's been rocketing up rankings of late.
I've personally been on the redshirt senior's bandwagon for months now, ranking him behind Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud but ahead of Will Levis and Anthony Richardson in my Top 5 lists.
As an experienced QB prospect with 6,080 passing yards and a 58:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio over his past two college seasons, Hooker is a dart thrower with the capacity to deliver the football with touch, timing and anticipation at short and intermediate range. He complements his pinpoint changeup pitches with high-arching rainbow tosses that fall from the sky into the arms of fleet-footed pass catchers running various vertical routes.
After transferring from Virginia Tech, Hooker showed in Knoxville that he can pepper defenses like a championship fighter, deploying jabs (dink-and-dunk tosses) and right hooks (deep balls) to force opponents to defend every blade of grass from sideline to sideline and end zone to end zone. The 25-year-old's poise, patience and precision make him a plug-and-play prospect at the next level.
Though the skeptics will suggest Hooker has inflated numbers due to Josh Heupel's explosive system, the tape reveals a cerebral player with a keen understanding of concepts and coverage. Hooker's knowledge and football IQ enable him to play the game in slow motion while others (SEE: Levis and Richardson) operate at a frenetic pace, leading to inconsistent production and performance.
In fact, Hooker's dominant play over multiple seasons in the SEC should make it an easy decision to hand him the draft cap as the third quarterback off the board. He is a more polished and productive player than his SEC counterparts from Kentucky and Florida, and teams opting for the toolsy guys could regret bypassing the prolific passer down the road.
Hooker's game reminds me of Geno Smith's, and like the NFL veteran, Hooker can flourish as a pro when given the opportunity and a solid supporting cast.