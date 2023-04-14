AFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2023 NFL Draft

Does this feel too crowded, lumping all these teams together? Consider: Nine of the 16 AFC teams finished with 7-to-10 victories in 2022. (It's the same number in the other conference, but don't forget: Four of those came from the moribund NFC South.)

The AFC's middle class is just, well, classier. And the two teams at the head of this group might be on the verge of changing their social statuses. As the world waits for the seemingly inevitable Aaron Rodgers trade, the Jets might be closer to receiving that bump than are the Ravens, who are still sweating out talks with Lamar Jackson. Is the Odell Beckham Jr. signing the olive branch that ultimately keeps Jackson in Baltimore?

The Raiders, however, do pick early (No. 7 overall), and there's growing talk that they could draft a quarterback -- even after making their biggest-name offseason signing at the position with Jimmy Garoppolo. But the structure of Garoppolo's deal could be telling: peel back the layers, and it's essentially a one-year, bridge-QB contract.

The remainder of the Raiders' offseason has been fairly busy, highlighted by many other Patriots-flavored pickups from HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler. In reality, the biggest addition could be Jakobi Meyers, who was a productive slot on some trudging New England offenses. With Josh Jacobs franchise-tagged, perhaps McDaniels has something brewing with that offense.

What do they have going on in New England? It's hard to say. The Pats quickly reacted to the Meyers loss by signing JuJu Smith-Schuster -- on a very similar contract to the one Meyers received. Interesting. The addition of TE Mike Gesicki can't be overlooked, especially now that Bill O'Brien is back in Foxborough as offensive coordinator. That really is the Patriots' biggest offseason hope right now: that O'Brien can get Mac Jones back on track after a rough Year 2 for the quarterback under ill-fated play caller Matt Patricia. But the fact that Bill Belichick is leaving the door wide open for Bailey Zappe to win the job throws a wet parka on the dwindling Mac fans still lurking out there.

In Tennessee, it's even harder to figure out what the plan is. Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are in the final years of their respective deals, and the Titans allowed a slew of free agents to walk. They also have been doing a lot of work on the quarterbacks in this draft class. But then they signed two non-starters for starters' money in Arden Key and Andre Dillard. Mike Vrabel hasn't forgotten how to coach, but we just have little idea how this squad will turn out.