Around the NFL

Bills sign ex-Patriots RB Damien Harris after losing Devin Singletary 

Published: Mar 20, 2023 at 08:07 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

On the same day in which their leading rusher for the last four seasons was lost in free agency, the Buffalo Bills are replenishing their running back ranks with a former rival.

The Bills are signing former New England Patriots back Damien Harris, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Injuries and the emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson limited Harris to 462 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in 2022, but he had 929 yards and 15 touchdowns just a year prior.

Related Links

Still only 26 years old, Harris could have some mileage left on the tires and could provide a short-yardage presence that would lessen the toll taken by quarterback Josh Allen, who's often been Buffalo's biggest rushing threat in those situations.

The signing of Harris, the No. 67 player in NFL.com's top 101 free agents, comes on the same day in which the Houston Texans picked up former Bills rusher Devin Singletary, who finished each of the last four years as the franchise's leading ground gainer.

Harris joins a running back room that also houses second-year back James Cook and return man Nyheim Hines. On a one-year deal, Harris has a chance to join a contender and provide the Bills with the short-yardage running back they've been missing.

Related Content

news

Former Panthers, Patriots QB Cam Newton announces he'll throw at Auburn on Tuesday

AP NFL 2015 Most Valuable Player Cam Newton, who hasn't played since the 2021 season, announced via social media on Monday his plans to throw at his alma mater Auburn's pro day on Tuesday.

news

Browns bringing back ex-Titans QB Josh Dobbs on one-year deal

QB Joshua Dobbs is signing a one-year deal with the Browns to be Deshaun Watson's backup, his agent Mike McCartney announced Monday.

news

WR Brandin Cooks 'couldn't be more hungry' after trade to Cowboys

After waiting to be sent elsewhere for close to a calendar year (if not longer, depending on who you ask), former Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is happy to be in Dallas with the Cowboys, where he sees an opportunity to make an impact on a team that expects to win.

news

Texans signing ex-Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, ex-Bills RB Devin Singletary

The Houston Texans are signing former Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz and former Bills RB Devin Singletary, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Raiders sign former Texans tight end O.J. Howard

Las Vegas Raiders are adding former Texans tight end O.J. Howard to their roster after trading Darren Waller last week.

news

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield chose Tampa Bay because of chance to win, isn't trying to be another Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield joined NFL Network's "NFL Now" to discuss how he plans to transition to the starting signal-caller after Tom Brady retired this past offseason.

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on trading up to No. 1: 'We wanted to be in position to get a QB'

The Carolina Panthers are in the driver's seat of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading up to No. 1 overall. General manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich discussed their new draft position on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Gardner Minshew has no 'expectations' about role in Colts offense as Indianapolis weighs drafting QB

The Colts swapped out veteran QBs last week, cutting Matt Ryan and signing the younger Gardner Minshew to a one-year contract. Minshew said Friday he wasn't given any promises about competing for a starting role.

news

Javon Hargrave: NFC Championship would've been 'different game' if Brock Purdy didn't get injured

Former Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, now a San Francisco 49er, admitted Friday that had Niners QB Brock Purdy not gotten injured in the NFC Championship Game, the matchup would have been much more of a "challenge trying to get to him."

news

Former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing one-year, $8 million deal with Lions

The Lions are bolstering their defense in 2023. Former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is signing a one-year, $8 million deal with Detroit.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE