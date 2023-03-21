Bills sign ex-Patriots RB Damien Harris after losing Devin Singletary 

On the same day in which their leading rusher for the last four seasons was lost in free agency, the Buffalo Bills are replenishing their running back ranks with a former rival.
The Bills are signing former New England Patriots back Damien Harris, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Injuries and the emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson limited Harris to 462 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in 2022, but he had 929 yards and 15 touchdowns just a year prior.
Still only 26 years old, Harris could have some mileage left on the tires and could provide a short-yardage presence that would lessen the toll taken by quarterback Josh Allen, who's often been Buffalo's biggest rushing threat in those situations.
The signing of Harris, the No. 67 player in NFL.com's top 101 free agents, comes on the same day in which the Houston Texans picked up former Bills rusher Devin Singletary, who finished each of the last four years as the franchise's leading ground gainer.
Harris joins a running back room that also houses second-year back James Cook and return man Nyheim Hines. On a one-year deal, Harris has a chance to join a contender and provide the Bills with the short-yardage running back they've been missing.