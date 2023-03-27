Bill Belichick: Patriots will 'play the best player' at quarterback, be competitive like 'the last 25 years'

While it's true that New England's 25-26 record and one playoff appearance the past three seasons have lumped the Patriots with the middle of the NFL's pack since Tom Brady's departure, the franchise's fortunes since the 2001 season -- namely six Super Bowl titles -- are unmatched and Belichick's record unassailable.

But it's also fair, based on the recent downturn, to wonder if this is a team that will compete for another Super Bowl while Belichick is still coaching. The coach assured people that he expects a team that can compete.

"I think we've been pretty competitive every year that I've been here with the Patriots. That's our overall plan. I expect it to continue that way. I think the team's been managed pretty well for the last 20, however many years," Belichick said Monday. "So I think we'll continue managing it in the way we've been competitive over the last 20 years and I expect we'll continue to be competitive."

A huge question remains at quarterback. Mac Jones performed about as well as could have been expected as a rookie in 2021, making the Pro Bowl and leading the Patriots to the playoffs. The arrow appeared to be pointing up -- or at the very least sideways.

But then last season, everything seemed to fall apart for Jones and the offense. When Josh McDaniels took the Raiders' head-coaching job, Belichick replaced him with Matt Patricia as the de facto offensive coordinator. It didn't go well, as the Patriots' offense consistently struggled to move the ball and Jones briefly lost his job to rookie QB Bailey Zappe.

Even though Patricia was replaced by Bill O'Brien -- Jones' college coordinator at Alabama the year the Crimson Tide won the national title -- Belichick was asked whether there would be a competition this season between Jones and Zappe.

"Everybody will get a chance to play," Belichick said. "We'll play the best player."

So ... is it fair to call it a competition then?