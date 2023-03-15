Patriots signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to three-year, $33 million deal

The pact helps New England cover for the loss of Jakobi Meyers, who agreed to a similar three-year, $33 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders this week.

The former second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 signed back-to-back one-year deals with Pittsburgh and Kansas City the past two offseasons. This time around Smith-Schuster gets more stability.

In 2022, JuJu signed an incentive-laden one-year deal with the Chiefs last offseason. In 16 regular-season games, the wideout generated 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns. He added 10 catches for 89 yards in K.C.'s Super Bowl run.

Rapoport added that the Chiefs attempted to re-sign the wideout, but New England offered more money and opportunity.