Jets QB Zach Wilson spending offseason in odd limbo while team pursues Aaron Rodgers

To be fair, Rodgers would be an upgrade over all but a very few people currently walking the earth, so the Jets' lust for him is a reflection of the franchise's desperation for relevance and a Super Bowl run as much as it is a repudiation of Wilson. That the Jets are in a position to need the four-time MVP as starkly as they do is Wilson's problem, though, an indictment of his play and failure to develop as well as of the decision-makers, Saleh and Douglas among them, who turned over the Jets to him.

Nobody knows how Wilson is processing all of this right now. The offseason program doesn't begin for another week and Wilson has not been among the Jets who have been working out at the team facility in the meantime. Wilson has all but disappeared from public view, and that is probably for the best. At the end of last season, Saleh suggested he completely disconnect from football -- go read a book, he advised. Wilson's in-season benching, which was cut short when Mike White's rib injury forced Wilson back onto the field, was not enough of a reset for Wilson. Something more profound is needed and the smartest course now may be the one he is on, away from the pressure and scrutiny that attended last season.

Still, there is no clean solution for Wilson or the Jets. Right now, it is hard to imagine, though not impossible, that the Jets ever turn back to Wilson as the starter, even if Rodgers retires after the 2023 season. But if Wilson is to some day resurrect his career elsewhere, where he could compete for a starting job with a clean slate, he has the chance to start his reboot under somewhat desirable conditions.

That scenario involves Wilson sitting behind Rodgers for the entirety of 2023 -- and in the same quarterback room as Rodgers' former backup Tim Boyle -- and learning from his idol without having to worry about preparing for a game every week. Rodgers may be approaching 40, but he's missed just one start since 2017. It's a fairly safe bet that Wilson won't see extended playing time beyond the preseason in 2023.

Wilson has talked in the past about modeling his game after Rodgers and Wilson has undeniable physical ability. Jets brass repeatedly talk about his high ceiling. Wilson still has two seasons left on his rookie deal -- and the Jets have the option for a fifth season -- and the reality is that Rodgers may have come and gone from the Jets by then.

That will put the Jets right back where they are now, in desperate need of a quarterback. Wilson could be in desperate need of a job. Here or elsewhere, Wilson will get another chance to at least compete for a starting job -- there are simply too few quarterbacks and too many teams in need. For a reminder of the careers washed out Jets quarterbacks can have, look to Seattle, where Geno Smith is the starter and just won Comeback Player of the Year.