Benching Zach Wilson right call for Robert Saleh's Jets -- and could help QB's long-term development

"Zach's career here is not over. I know that's going to be the narrative. I know that's what everyone wants to shout out, and that's not even close to the case," Saleh said. "The intent, the full intent, is to make sure Zach gets back on the football field at some point this year.

"So, this is not putting a nail in his coffin. This is not that. It's not even close to that."

Wilson's benching came after a crushing 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, when he completed nine of his 22 pass attempts for 77 yards with a 50.8 passer rating. To make matters worse, when Wilson was asked by reporters after that game if he felt like the offense let down the defense, he responded: "No."

Wilson's curt takeaway was drastically different from the postgame sentiment shared by rookie receiver Garrett Wilson -- and by Saleh himself, for that matter. Asked on Wednesday about the chance that Zach lost the locker room, Saleh acknowledged that "maybe there was a little irritation at the moment" for the QB and his teammates, but the coach said "it had no bearing on this decision." Still, it's hard to imagine Wilson's failure to take public ownership of his poor play wasn't a factor. Whether Saleh says so or not, there was surely a danger the coach could have lost credibility with his players had he not made the QB switch.