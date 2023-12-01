2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 13: How Panthers can salvage Bryce Young's rookie season

The harsh reality in Carolina is that the offense is not very good from a talent standpoint, with a shallow pool of weapons in the pass game and an inconsistent run game. Young is being asked to do a lot and he doesn't have many answers to turn to. The focus should be on developing Young, and if the Panthers want him to be the long-term quarterback -- Tepper has said they do -- they need to empower him a little bit more.

I was in a similar situation during my rookie season with the Texans back in 2002. There was a ton on my plate and we were struggling as an offense because, quite frankly, my head was spinning trying to identify protections at the line of scrimmage. There is a lot to know: What's the coverage? Who is the defense's free rusher? Who is my checkdown option if I get through my progressions without an outlet to throw to? Once I started to understand these things on a play-by-play basis -- which didn't happen until after my rookie season -- everything started to click a little bit better. An example of a current player who's doing this maybe better than any other quarterback right now is the Eagles' Jalen Hurts. He's never in a hurry or panicked. And though he's playing behind an exceptional offensive line, he knows where his outlets are and when to use his legs to get a few yards if his first, second or third options aren't there in his progression.

Young showed mastery of Alabama's system during his college career, but that hasn't been the case this season in Carolina. Again, his supporting cast has not been very helpful in that regard. Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is the one guy the rookie has been able to count on to be in the right spot. But while Young is going through his progressions, he must also be fearing for his well being because he's unsure if his protection will hold up. The Commanders' Sam Howell is the only player who has taken more sacks than Young (55 to 40), and Howell has played in two more games than Young has this season.

There's no point in completely re-inventing this offense now or trying gadgety formations over the final six games of the season. What I'd love to see the Panthers do is give Young more ownership of the offense. They can do that by scripting around 10 plays and hammering those concepts in a hurry-up or no-huddle approach. The should allow the young signal-caller to play fast and comfortably in a simpler offense with fewer formations.