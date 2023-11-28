Vikings to activate WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) off injured reserve

One of the NFL's elite is one step closer to returning.
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Tuesday that they would activate wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) later that day. Tuesday marked the final day Jefferson could be activated off injured reserve, so the news doesn't come as a huge surprise.
Jefferson, whose practice window was opened Nov. 8, has missed the last seven games due to a right hamstring injury sustained in a Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
He'll return to a Vikings contingent that sits at 6-6 and in the thick of the playoff race, but losers of two straight games following after they rebounded from a 1-4 start punctuated by the loss of Jefferson.
Led initially by quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Vikings rallied and won three in a row but lost their QB1 to a torn Achilles in Week 8. Rookie backup Jaren Hall was lost to a concussion the following week against the Atlanta Falcons, but Josh Dobbs, who Minnesota acquired from the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the trade deadline, jumped into the fray and led the Vikings to an improbable comeback win and continued his strong play in a win over the Saints the next week.
The Vikings' winning streak was snapped at five games with a Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos, however, and Dobbs struggled in a loss to the Bears on Monday during which he threw four interceptions.
In five games this season, Jefferson has hauled in 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 114.2 yards per game.
The Vikings, who have their bye this week, next visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 10.