NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Steelers crack top 10, while Lions tumble out of top five

For three and a half quarters, Josh Dobbs almost undid all the goodwill he'd earned since arriving in Minnesota. It wasn't all his fault, but Dobbs made some horrendous decisions in key moments. The first pick never had a chance. The second went off Jordan Addison's hands but could have been thrown better. The third hit K.J. Osborn's hands -- and it came on fourth down, so no harm, no foul. The fourth one, Dobbs needed to eat it. It was a screen, and the Bears had it read. These were the kinds of plays Dobbs started making more often in his more recent starts in Arizona. There was some magic early in the desert, but it petered out. Is that playing out all over again in Minneapolis? Despite Minnesota finally putting together a touchdown drive to take the lead in the fourth quarter, Chicago marched back down the field for the game-winning field goal. Now the Vikings' strange season has careened into the bye, with the five-game win streak feeling strangely distant now.