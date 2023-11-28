2024 NFL Draft order: Jets move up 10 spots during four-game losing streak

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS





Panthers' record: 1-10 (.537 strength of schedule)

Panthers' Week 13 opponent: at Buccaneers

Bears' biggest needs: OT, IOL, WR, TE, Edge





Chicago will likely look to upgrade its interior offensive line in 2024, with veterans ﻿﻿﻿Dan Feeney﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿Lucas Patrick﻿﻿﻿ both entering free agency. Although the Bears have recently invested dollars and draft picks to try to solidify their two guard spots (﻿﻿﻿Nate Davis﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿Teven Jenkins﻿﻿﻿), they still need help at center with overall depth for the unit.





See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.