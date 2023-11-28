2024 NFL Draft order: Jets move up 10 spots during four-game losing streak

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, along with the top five needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS
Panthers' record: 1-10 (.537 strength of schedule)
Panthers' Week 13 opponent: at Buccaneers
Bears' biggest needs: OT, IOL, WR, TE, Edge
Chicago will likely look to upgrade its interior offensive line in 2024, with veterans Dan Feeney and Lucas Patrick both entering free agency. Although the Bears have recently invested dollars and draft picks to try to solidify their two guard spots (Nate Davis and Teven Jenkins), they still need help at center with overall depth for the unit.
See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.
Biggest needs: CB, WR, DT, IOL, TE
Week 13 opponent: at Steelers
The Cardinals have a decision to make regarding the future of tight end Zach Ertz. The 33-year-old, who was placed on injured reserve in late October with a quad injury , has averaged just 6.9 yards per catch this year (career low) and carries a significant cap hit in 2024. Trey McBride, whom the team selected 55th overall in 2022, is now the team's No. 1 option at tight end. And while former Stanford WR Elijah Higgins has promise, the team should spend a Day 3 pick on the position.
Biggest needs: QB, CB, TE, OT, WR
Week 13 opponent: vs. Chargers
The Patriots’ best offensive lineman, left tackle Trent Brown, will be a free agent after the season. Mike Onwenu, who shifted from right guard to right tackle a few weeks ago, is also set to hit the open market this spring. New England used three picks on interior linemen in this year’s draft but did not address the lack of depth outside.
Week 13 opponent: Bye
See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Bears' needs.
Biggest needs: RB, DT, QB, OL, TE
Week 13 opponent: Bye
The Giants’ offensive line in 2024 will be built around first-round tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal along with this year’s second-round selection, center John Michael Schmitz. Joshua Ezeudu, a third-round pick in 2022, might earn a starting guard spot if healthy but finding more young talent up and down the line should be a high priority.
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, OT, LB, CB
Week 13 opponent: vs. Dolphins
The Commanders only have one linebacker under contract for 2024, Jamin Davis. Cody Barton, Khaleke Hudson or David Mayo might return, but selecting a second-level defender early on Day 3 would seem prudent.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, Edge, RB, DT
Week 13 opponent: vs. Colts
Aside from all-world Jeffery Simmons, who was dominant against Carolina on Sunday, the Titans' 2024 roster is looking a bit light at interior D-line. Simmons' running mate, nose tackle Teair Tart, will be a free agent in March, and there is not much depth behind those two.
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, QB, S, WR
Week 13 opponent: vs. Falcons
Aaron Rodgers will probably want his former Packers pass-catchers Allen Lazard (who was a healthy scratch against the Dolphins) and Randall Cobb (who's set to become a free agent) around again next year, and Garrett Wilson surely isn't going anywhere. Could the Jets, who have gone from holding Pick No. 18 to No. 8 during their four-game losing streak, swing a trade for a high-profile veteran as they attempted to do at the trade deadline? Even if they do land a big-name receiver this offseason, either via trade or free agency, New York should draft another young talent to pair with Wilson for the long term.
Biggest needs: QB, IOL, LB, S, CB
Week 13 opponent: vs. Panthers
Baker Mayfield has done what he can to lead the Buccaneers this year, but unless they mount a late playoff push, I don’t think the team will consider him the long-term solution at quarterback. That 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask couldn't win the job outright this summer, and has as many pass attempts (one) as Chris Godwin this season -- despite the team's 4-7 record -- also suggests Tampa Bay might be in the market for a new passer in the early rounds next April.
Biggest needs: CB, RB, DT, TE, WR
Week 13 opponent: at Patriots
The Chargers’ loss to the Ravens on Sunday night again displayed the team’s lack of depth at receiver. Keenan Allen was a trooper, catching 14 passes for 106 yards, but he turns 32 this offseason (on Day 3 of the draft, as it so happens) and is entering a contract year. Mike Williams and Josh Palmer also could hit free agency after next season, and first-round pick Quentin Johnston has been unsurprisingly inconsistent as a rookie.
Biggest needs: QB, OT, IOL, RB, DT
Week 13 opponent: Bye
Josh Jacobs' 63-yard score against the Chiefs on Sunday was a reminder that the All-Pro can still be an explosive, game-changing back. But if the former first-round pick and the Raiders again are unable to come to terms on a long-term deal this offseason, Las Vegas may look to the first three rounds of next year's draft for a new primary ball-carrier.
Biggest needs: OT, OG, WR, CB, LB
Week 13 opponent: vs. Lions
Michael Thomas has landed on injured reserve for the fourth straight season and he’s due to become a free agent in 2024. Derek Carr would love to see more difference-makers like Chris Olave (seven catches for 114 yards before leaving Sunday’s game with a concussion) catching passes next season.
Biggest needs: OT, S, IOL, CB, RB
Week 13 opponent: vs. Chiefs
Green Bay has cobbled together an offensive line this year, with left tackle David Bakhtiari missing all but one game and facing an uncertain future. I expect the team to bring in at least one more young lineman in the first three rounds to compete for the starting spot opposite Zach Tom.
Biggest needs: OT, CB, Edge, S, K
Week 13 opponent: vs. Browns
The Rams netted tight end Hunter Long (who has played in just one game due to injury) and edge rusher Byron Young (77th overall pick) in the trade of Jalen Ramsey to Miami back in March, but are still feeling the loss of the Pro Bowl corner in their secondary. Derion Kendrick is the team's top talent, but beyond the second-year player L.A. has depth issues it will need to address. Veterans Duke Shelley and Ahkello Witherspoon will be free agents, while sixth-round pick Tre Tomlinson has yet to prove himself at the pro level.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, TE, DT, Edge
Week 13 opponent: at Jaguars
Cincinnati does not have a tight end under contract beyond this season. Tanner Hudson had become Joe Burrow's favorite target at tight end in the weeks leading up to the Pro Bowl passer's season-ending injury. With Jake Browning under center on Sunday, Hudson tied Ja'Marr Chase for the team lead in receptions (four). The Bengals could decide not to re-sign veterans Irv Smith and Drew Sample to give Hudson, Mitchell Wilcox and a young draft pick playing time in 2024.
Biggest needs: DT, S, Edge, WR, CB
Week 13 opponent: Bye
The Bills signed veteran Linval Joseph early this month with DaQuan Jones on injured reserve and other tackles around Ed Oliver not performing up to par. Joseph, Jones, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle are approaching free agency, though. I expect GM Brandon Beane to look to bolster the young talent up front with one or two picks next April.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans' record: 6-5 (.488)
Texans' Week 13 opponent: vs. Broncos
See Pick No. 2 for analysis of the Cardinals' needs and the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Texans' needs.
Biggest needs: S, TE, DT, CB, WR
Week 13 opponent: at Texans
If either Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy is moved in the offseason, then the Broncos will need an early pick to join Marvin Mims Jr. and Tim Patrick (when he’s back to full health). Regardless, a middle-round receiver should be selected because of attrition at the position.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge, CB, DT
Week 13 opponent: at Jets
Atlanta used Day 2 selections on pass rushers Arnold Ebiketie (No. 38 overall) and DeAngelo Malone (No. 82) in the 2022 draft. Ebiketie is growing into a solid starter while the jury’s still out on Malone. The Falcons added Zach Harrison in the third round this year and will probably add another in the 2024 draft, especially if Bud Dupree leaves as a free agent.
Biggest needs: QB, Edge, DT, OG, LB
Week 13 opponent: Bye
Minnesota could lose edge rushers Marcus Davenport, Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum in free agency. Even if one of those veterans returns, the Vikings could add two outside defenders in the draft -- one in the first couple of rounds and another on Day 3 -- to build much-needed depth.
Biggest needs: LB, OG, S, DT, Edge
Week 13 opponent: at Cowboys
GM John Schneider picked Anthony Bradford in the fourth round this year to become a starting right guard. Veterans Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes are scheduled to become free agents in March, though, so another interior lineman should be selected in the middle rounds.
Biggest needs: WR, CB, DT, S, LB
Week 13 opponent: at Titans
The release of Shaquille Leonard marks the end of an era for the Colts. Zaire Franklin is playing well, though, and E.J. Speed earned more playing time. Franklin and Speed are scheduled to become free agents after next season, so GM Chris Ballard should be searching for athletic second-level defenders in the middle of the 2024 draft.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
Browns' record: 7-4 (.556)
Browns' Week 13 opponent: at Rams
Texans' biggest needs: CB, DT, Edge, TE, OT
Sheldon Rankins has the second-most sacks among Texans defenders (four), but is set to hit the market in March and turns 30 in April. Bringing in more difference-makers around the solid Maliek Collins should be a priority this offseason.
See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.
Biggest needs: CB, IOL, WR, DT, OT
Week 13 opponent: vs. Cardinals
Diontae Johnson and George Pickens will headline the Steelers’ 2024 receiving corps, but there are question marks on the depth chart behind the duo. Allen Robinson hasn’t been a big playmaker this year and possesses a significant cap hit next season, so it won’t be a shock if Pittsburgh grabs another pass-catcher in Rounds 2 or 3.
Biggest needs: OT, RB, C, DT, CB
Week 13 opponent: vs. Seahawks
Tony Pollard is regaining his explosiveness after coming back from a broken leg suffered in last season’s playoffs. He’s playing on the franchise tag, but a long-term contract should be offered to prevent him from going elsewhere. Rico Dowdle has shown promise when healthy but if Pollard does not return, I expect the Cowboys to be looking at backs in the top half of the draft.
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, S, TE, WR
Week 13 opponent: at Commanders
Miami could lose safeties DeShon Elliott and Brandon Jones in free agency. Their departures would leave the Dolphins looking for a starter opposite Jevon Holland, who enters a contract year in 2024 and showed his playmaking ability with a 99-yard pick-six at the end of the first half against the Jets on Friday.
Biggest needs: WR, OG, CB, Edge, DT
Week 13 opponent: at Saints
The Packers found some vulnerable spots in the interior of the Lions’ offensive line on Thanksgiving. Detroit didn’t have Jonah Jackson or Halapoulivaati Vaitai available, however, and both players are impending free agents. The team should address the guard position with at least one draft pick.
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, TE, Edge, DT
Week 13 opponent: at Eagles
Tight end Charlie Woerner, active in every game this season, saw his first target of the year in the win over Seattle on Thanksgiving, a nine-yard reception. He and fellow backup Ross Dwelley are impending free agents, though, and George Kittle turns 31 next year.
Biggest needs: Edge, OG, CB, WR, OT
Week 13 opponent: vs. Bengals
Will the Jaguars pick a pass rusher in the first round for the fourth time since 2019? Travon Walker is the only true edge defender signed beyond this season. The team did not exercise K’Lavon Chaisson’s fifth-year option and Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot are ticketed for the open market in March.
Biggest needs: DT, OT, WR, CB, LB
Week 13 opponent: at Packers
Kansas City’s receiving corps is facing uncertainty long term, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling offering inconsistency (see: drop at the end of the loss to Philadelphia) and a big cap number in 2024. Also, Mecole Hardman will be a free agent. Recent second-round picks Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore might take center stage in 2024, but another pass-catcher should be taken in the middle of the draft.
Biggest needs: DT, WR, OG, RB, CB
Week 13 opponent: Bye
Keaton Mitchell has been a revelation for the Ravens as an undrafted rookie. However, running back is still a need for 2024 with Gus Edwards and the injured J.K. Dobbins headed for free agency.
Biggest needs: RB, Edge, WR, LB, CB
Week 13 opponent: vs. 49ers
Waiving Derek Barnett was just the start of the changes that could be coming to Philadelphia’s defensive line. Longtime Eagle Brandon Graham is an impending free agent. I expect first-round pick Nolan Smith to be joined in 2024 by another young edge rusher selected in the first couple of rounds. Keep in mind that Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat will be free agents after next season.
TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE CHICAGO BEARS
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB, LB, IOL
Week 13 opponent: at Buccaneers
The lack of progress made by No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Panthers’ offense through 11 games was likely a factor in the firing of coach Frank Reich on Monday morning. Fixing that side of the ball must be the top priority for the next staff in Carolina, with the receiving corps among the unit's biggest question marks. D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault Jr. are both set to become free agents while 2021 second-rounder Terrace Marshall Jr. has failed to make an impact early in his career. (Marshall was a healthy scratch in Week 12 for the second consecutive Sunday.) Jonathan Mingo, the team's second-round pick last April, figures to play a role next year, but the Panthers need to add more playmakers on the perimeter.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Biggest needs: S, OT, Edge, DT, LB
Week 13 opponent: at Rams
Grant Delpit’s contract expires after the season and other teams will want to secure his services if he hits the market this spring. Rodney McLeod Jr. will also be a free agent, so finding another back-end defender to play next to Juan Thornhill will be a must if those veterans are no longer with the Browns.