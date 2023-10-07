Packers' David Bakhtiari undergoing knee surgery to repair cartilage issue, confirms he's out for season

Bakhtiari revealed that doctors knew there was cartilage damage at the end of his femur at the time of his initial ACL tear, but there was a possibility that he might not be affected by it at all.

A series of other knee scopes and medical issues -- including an appendectomy last December -- delayed pinpointing that his pain and frequent fluid buildup was, in fact, due to the surface of his femur not being "smooth."

"We knew about the issue when it had happened," Bakhtiari said. "And the whole goal was, well, let's even see if you're a symptomatic individual. You could easily not. There's plenty of individuals, a lot of other football players that have this, and they're totally fine.

"When they realized, OK, clearly this what is creating our problem. We can definitely say it wasn't the other things now that we've cleaned those out. OK, now this is where we are currently at."

Bakhtiari did not reveal when he would have the upcoming surgery done, but he was candid about most every other detail of his recovery battle, describing his knee as feeling like "sandpaper" and saying he's broken records for having fluid drained.

"It's unfortunate. I hate it," he said. "I know the club hates it. It's just not a great situation anyone to deal with. The human side of it is, it took a lot of stress, a lot of time on my end, but the clarity is to know that we finally know what the problem is and we can address the problem. That's the glass half-full part of the scenario."

While the next steps for fixing his bothersome knee are clear, his future with Green Bay is as murky as Bakhtiari's week-to-week status has so often been in the years post-injury.

When healthy, Bakhtiari is among the best left tackles in the NFL. That was even on display in Week 1 against the Bears, when he had an 89.9 PFF pass blocking grade while allowing zero sacks or pressures. But his cap hit jumps from $21.2 million to $40.5 million next year, and even at $19 million, his dead cap will be the lowest it's been since he signed his extension just a month before the ACL injury.

The Packers, who roster one of the youngest teams in the league, will have a decision to make next year as they continue building for the new future under Jordan Love.

Bakhtiari, 32, understands that.