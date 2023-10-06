NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Cowboys shred 49ers; Zach Wilson and Josh Jacobs notch career firsts

I’ve got a fever. And the only prescription is ... more long touchdowns! After we saw just two TD runs of 50-plus yards in the first month of the season, Week 5 will give us four -- which would be the most in a week since 2019 (also in Week 5). Oh, I’m not finished. The players to do it? Travis Etienne (against the Bills in London), De’Von Achane (against the Giants ... is this even bold?), Breece Hall (against the Denver Swiss Cheese ... I mean Broncos) and Josh Jacobs (against the Packers). Get them into your fantasy lineups.