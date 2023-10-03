NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers reclaim No. 1 spot; Seahawks, Buccaneers crack top 10

Matt LaFleur all but questioned the Packers’ toughness after last Thursday's home loss to the Lions. The offensive and defensive lines both got whipped. It has been a roller-coaster ride in Jordan Love's first four games as The Guy. Meanwhile, LaFleur got Aaron Jones back ... and then barely used the star back. It was such a disheartening loss -- not just because of how it happened, of course, but also against whom it came. The Packers have now fallen behind the Lions in the NFC North race and will need to fix a lot of things during a softer part of the schedule before the rematch in Detroit on Thanksgiving. The trench issue looms, but this offense can and will become a more dangerous group over the course of the season. Bank on it.