Around the NFL

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered bone bruise in knee, could have short-term absence

Published: Oct 02, 2023 at 05:34 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Steelers received positive news Monday regarding their signal-caller's knee injury, all things considered.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a bone bruise during Sunday's loss against the Texans, which could lead to a short-term absence, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, but he has not been ruled out for Week 5. Pickett also has a muscle sprain, per Rapoport and Garafolo, but has a chance to play this week against the Ravens should Pittsburgh choose not to rest him ahead of its Week 6 bye.

Considering how the injury looked, with Pickett's knee twisting awkwardly under Houston defensive end Jonathan Geenard during a fourth-down sack in the third quarter, the door remaining open for his return this weekend is a best-case scenario.

Related Links

Pickett sustained the bone bruise with the Steelers trailing the Texans, 16-6, on a day where the offense found little success against an upstart Houston squad.

Mitchell Trubisky, who would likely get the call again if needed in Week 5, fared no better in relief. The Steelers gave up another 14 points in the fourth and lost, 30-6.

Offensive futility has been a theme for Pittsburgh through the first quarter of the season. The unit has scored one or fewer touchdowns in three of its four games.

Pickett playing hobbled could potentially slow momentum even further, such as the rival Bengals have seen with Joe Burrow and his calf, but it's also important that the young QB continues to build chemistry and work through the offense's growing pains.

Pickett has thrown for 803 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions with a 60.6 completion percentage thus far this season.

Time will tell if he adds to those numbers in the weekend ahead or waits to heal and do so after the team's bye week.

Related Content

news

Week 4 Monday inactives: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) inactive Monday night against Seahawks

Saquon Barkley is officially inactive for the New York Giants' Monday night clash with the visiting Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle sprain.
news

Bears coach Matt Eberflus announces WR Chase Claypool will remain away from team this week

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on Monday announced that WR Chase Claypool will remain away from the team this week as they prepare to face Washington on Thursday night.
news

Colts announce RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will return to practice on Wednesday 

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will return to practice on Wednesday, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Monday.
news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith sticking with Desmond Ridder at QB despite struggles

A change isn't coming at quarterback in Atlanta, at least not yet. Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday he is sticking with second-year quarterback ﻿Desmond Ridder﻿ as his starter, despite Ridder's difficulties.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered fractured finger on left hand, not expected to miss time

Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand and a gruesome fingernail injury during Sunday's victory over the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Saints' Derek Carr: Shoulder injury 'no excuse for us playing the way we did' in blowout loss to Bucs

Derek Carr﻿ suited up Sunday for the Saints despite suffering an AC joint injury to his throwing shoulder in Week 3 that kept the quarterback out of practice early last week. It showed in a 26-9 loss to Tampa Bay.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud on breaking home losing streak: 'Not winning since 2021...that is not flying for anybody in this building'

The Houston Texans entered Sunday's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers having not won a home contest in 644 days. But all that changed on Sunday with QB C.J. Stroud continuing his great rookie season.
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White out for rest of 2023 season with torn Achilles

The Bills scored a win on Sunday against the Dolphins but endured a massive loss in the process. Cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a torn Achilles, coach Sean McDermott confirmed to reporters on Monday.
news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith shoulders blame for not 'jump-starting the offense early' in loss to Jaguars

With high-end talent on the field, you'd think the Falcons would boast a dynamic, explosive offense. So far, in 2023, that's simply not been the case.