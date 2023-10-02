Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered bone bruise in knee, could have short-term absence

Pickett sustained the bone bruise with the Steelers trailing the Texans, 16-6, on a day where the offense found little success against an upstart Houston squad.

Mitchell Trubisky, who would likely get the call again if needed in Week 5, fared no better in relief. The Steelers gave up another 14 points in the fourth and lost, 30-6.

Offensive futility has been a theme for Pittsburgh through the first quarter of the season. The unit has scored one or fewer touchdowns in three of its four games.

Pickett playing hobbled could potentially slow momentum even further, such as the rival Bengals have seen with Joe Burrow and his calf, but it's also important that the young QB continues to build chemistry and work through the offense's growing pains.

Pickett has thrown for 803 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions with a 60.6 completion percentage thus far this season.