Lions likely shutting down WR Jameson Williams (hamstring) for rest of preseason

Published: Aug 17, 2023 at 09:40 AM
Kevin Patra

The next time we see ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ on the field will probably be mid-October.

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Thursday there's a "good chance" the second-year receiver will miss the rest of the preseason after suffering a hamstring injury in Wednesday's practice.

Williams was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy.

After suffering an ACL tear in college, the 2022 first-round pick missed most of his rookie campaign. Williams caught one of nine targets for a 41-yard touchdown in six games last season.

Given the time missed, this offseason was pegged as significant for the young wideout's progress. Then the suspension wiped out the first six games. Now an injury likely ends his preseason early.

The Lions planned to give Williams a heavy preseason workload given the six-game ban. The wideout played a whopping 51 snaps (71%) in the preseason opener against the New York Giants. Williams displayed the ability to get open but caught just two of seven targets for 18 yards, including a potential TD drop.

Had the injury not popped up, Williams would likely have seen similar snap figures in the final two weeks of the preseason. Now those reps are likely off the table.

Soft-tissue injuries during camp are rightly met with caution by teams, so it's no surprise the Lions might shut Williams down for the duration. But it's the latest setback for a young player who needs as much time on the field as possible.

Williams will come off suspension ahead of the Lions' Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 22.

Related Content

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera still not ready to name Sam Howell as Week 1 starting quarterback

Despite the belief that it's only a matter of time before Ron Rivera names Sam Howell the Week 1 starter, the Commanders coach isn't yet ready to make that declaration. 
news

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: No issues being called out by DC Wink Martindale 

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale recently called out linebacker ﻿Kayvon Thibodeaux﻿ in front of the entire D. The second-year edge rusher didn't mind getting singled out.
news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel 'very happy' with RB group after missing out on Dalvin Cook

The Miami Dolphins lost out on adding Dalvin Cook, but coach Mike McDaniel likes the current crew in the running backs room. "There's been a ton of development since camp started," McDaniel said Wednesday. 
news

Jayron Kearse on Cowboys practice fights: Defense 'not taking (expletive)' from 'all 32 teams' 

With the Dallas Cowboys not conducting joint practices this offseason, it was their own offense and defense at each other's throats on the final day of training before departing Southern California. "It gets spicy out here," safety Jayron Kearse said Wednesday.   
news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby on training camp fight with Rams RB Cam Akers: 'He got what he got'

Los Angeles running back Cam Akers had an abbreviated practice Wednesday after he and Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby duked it out at a joint practice. 
news

Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered LCL sprain, will miss multiple weeks

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks sustained an LCL sprain during Wednesday's practice and will miss a few weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor leaves training camp again with excused absence due to personal matter

Jonathan Taylor has once again stepped away from Colts training camp. The All-Pro running back had returned to the team facility on Monday following a previous excused absence to rehab his ankle on his own.
news

TE Antonio Gates to be enshrined into Chargers Hall of Fame

One of the NFL's greatest tight ends is set to enter the Chargers Hall of Fame. Antonio Gates will officially be inducted by the club he spent his entire career with on Dec. 10 during halftime of Los Angeles' game against the Denver Broncos.
news

Aaron Rodgers calls for continuity on Jets offensive line: 'It's a work in progress' 

The day following Robert Saleh's callout of the Jets O-line on HBO's Hard Knocks, QB Aaron Rodgers approached the subject hoping the team finds continuity in the coming weeks. 
news

Raiders activate first-round edge Tyree Wilson from non-football injury list

Raiders rookie edge Tyree Wilson (foot) has been activated from the non-football injury list and can start practicing with the team at any point, head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed on Wednesday.
news

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage believed to have suffered season-ending knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.