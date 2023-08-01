Five NFL wide receivers poised to break out in Year 2

This is going to sound weird, but stay with me: London's target share should drop in Year 2, and this is a good thing. Wait, what? Allow me to explain ...





Per NFL Research, London posted the third-highest target share among all NFL receivers last season at 29.2 percent, trailing only Tyreek Hill (30.2) and Davante Adams (32.3). But on an injury-riddled Falcons team that started multiple quarterbacks and finished 7-10, London's targets were generally more quantity than quality. With a clean bill of health for the pass-catching corps, the addition of an electric new running back with pass-catching chops (Bijan Robinson) and a full offseason to work with fellow second-year pro (and now full-time starting quarterback) Desmond Ridder, London should benefit from higher-caliber targets. Especially considering that computer vision shows me that he created separation at the 20th-best rate last season among all wideouts (third among rookies). With an NFL campaign under his belt, London should be even better in this area this fall.





I also anticipate his touchdown total -- just four, with zero after Week 11 -- will increase. For fantasy purposes, London currently ranks as WR25 in my model.