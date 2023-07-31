Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett set for second-year leap with more aggressive downfield approach

Pickett is noticeably more at ease this summer. There is no quarterback competition against Mitchell Trubisky (who signed an extension as Pittsburgh's backup) to wade through, no new playbook to learn. Pickett jokes that he has a clue about what is going on and about where to go. After one recent practice, he spent 45 minutes signing autographs for the crowds of fans that increasingly wear his No. 8 jersey. It is just as telling, though, how quickly he has emerged as a favorite of his teammates. Tomlin noted Pickett's humility and low-key, no-nonsense demeanor. Elandon Roberts, a veteran linebacker who signed with Pittsburgh in free agency, walked by one morning and asked Pickett to give him a shout-out to the media. Pickens promptly did just that: "E-Rob, the man! My favorite addition to the 2023 Steelers!"

That ease has shown up on the field, too. Pickens said the first change he noticed with Pickett in Year 2 is his composure, and his comfort in the pocket. Last season, Pickett was scrambling more, trying to find space, Pickens said. Now, the wideout feels his 2022 draft classmate is calmer in the pocket. Pickett agreed.

"I have a better understanding of the offense," Pickett said. "I can communicate better with guys, because we automatically have a familiarity. I can communicate a lot more clearly than a year before."

Pickett has been working on refining his footwork in the pocket and on making off-platform throws. He has concentrated on being aggressive and, specifically, knowing when to push the ball down the field. As different as Pittsburgh's attack may ultimately prove to be from what the offense looked like in 2022, Pickett said there are things he can carry over from when the unit began to ascend last season, because he feels he threw deep more than people realize. Pickett averaged 7.8 air yards per attempt last season, according to Next Gen Stats. That was a higher figure than what Trevor Lawrence, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert averaged, although all but Lawrence attempted at least 200 more passes than Pickett did.

"I liked the decisions I was making and how fast I was making them," Pickett said. "And being smart with the football and knowing when to take shots when we have looks that allow us to go deep and give these guys chances down the field. Just the consistency I was playing with, I really liked. I want to be consistently good, then I'll be happy with how the year goes."

Pickett points to his improved timing and chemistry with receivers as a reason to expect bigger plays. He expects to hit his receivers in stride more often, to allow them to run after the catch. That is something Pickens has focused on in his own preparation for the season. The second-round pick had 801 receiving yards as a rookie, but he averaged just 2.3 yards after the catch per reception. He wants to reach 1,000 yards this season, and to do that, he will probably need more than the seven missed tackles he forced on receptions last season, per PFF. Pickens did not shy away from defenders in 2022, and that apparently hasn't changed. He slammed into rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. on the second day of practice.