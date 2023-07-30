What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Sunday

1) Tua feels healthier, confident after injury-filled 2022. For those who paid attention, the Tua Tagovailoa-led Miami Dolphins were a dangerous offense last season. The problem? Tagovailoa wasn't always leading the team, missing four games in 2022, along with Miami's playoff loss in Buffalo.

It's possible to talk Tua without talking injuries, which have followed him back to his college days at Alabama. But it has been a few recent injuries -- most notably, his concussions -- which have raised the question of whether Tagovailoa can make it through a full season.

Those health questions, however, do not exist in Tua's own mind.

"I believe my confidence level is 100 percent," Tagovailoa told NFL Network's Scott Hanson on NFL+ on Sunday. "I think that I've done all that I could this offseason to prepare, to train for things that could happen, could come up during the season. Unfortunately, that's not always the case. As much as you prepare, there's freak accidents that could still happen and things like that. So, I will tell you I feel 100 percent, I feel very confident knowing that my preparation this offseason is gonna help me going into this season as far as injuries are concerned."

One way Tagoviloa has attempted to prevent head injuries has been by taking jiu-jitsu classes this offseason. In fact, Tagovailoa said the Dolphins have even adopted some jiu-jitsu throughout camp.

"What it entails is basically teaching you how to fall," Tagovailoa said. "There's correct ways to fall just like there's correct ways to throw a ball, just like there's correct ways to do anything you're trying to learn. That's basically what it was.

"Outside of that, learning your body position, understanding your body more, sort of getting more flexible. You got to stretch a lot -- did some yoga as well this offseason. So, I would say, outside of all that, (it's) just been (about) really preparing my body for whatever the season is going to entail for us to stay healthy."

The Dolphins signed Mike White this offseason to upgrade the backup QB spot. But if all goes well, Tagovailoa hopes to remain healthy and start every game in a season for the first time since his sophomore year at Alabama in 2018. He believes Mike McDaniel's offense -- which ranked second in yards per play, even with Tagovailoa missing almost a fourth of the season -- can be even better this year.

"I think we can be really dangerous," Tagovailoa said. "I say that because this is the second year we're here as an offense together -- not learning a different playbook, understanding where these guys are going to be, them understanding where they need to be.