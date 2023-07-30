Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: Sean Payton's comments on Nathaniel Hackett-era Broncos 'way out of line'

Rodgers and Hackett previously worked together from 2019 to 2021 in Green Bay, and Rodgers appears to have genuine love for the man who will be in his ear all season in New York.

"My love for Hack goes deep, you know, we had some great years together in Green Bay," Rodgers said. "(We) kept in touch, love him and his family, he's an incredible family man and an incredible dad. And on the field, he's arguably my favorite coach I've ever had in the NFL. Just his approach to it -- he makes it fun, how he cares about the guys, just how he goes about his business with respect, with leadership, with honesty, with integrity."

Rodgers clearly felt like Payton's comments didn't reflect on the coach he knows well. He also suggested that Payton's comments were a way of providing an excuse in case the Broncos can't improve this season.

"It made me feel bad that someone (Payton) who's accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn't go well for that team this year," Rodgers said.

Payton had apologized for his remarkably candid words which essentially blamed Hackett and his coaching staff for the 2022 Broncos’ failures, saying that he made a "mistake" in being so direct.

"Listen, I had one of those moments where I still had my FOX hat on and not my coaching hat on," Payton said Friday.