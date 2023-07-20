Aaron Rodgers embracing high expectations in New York, aims to build Jets offense 'the right way'

Lazard indicated that Rodgers' teaching method since arriving at the Jets has been moving at a slower pace in terms of outlining his expectations for his offense. Will it end up looking like what Rodgers had with the Packers? That's tough to say. But at least one fascinating similarity has emerged.

Lazard admitted that Wilson, the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, reminded him of Rodgers' favorite target in Green Bay in the latter years, Davante Adams – and not just because they shared the same uniform number, 17.

Asked if he agreed with Lazard's assessment, Rodgers paid proper deference to his former teammate, saying that Adams was in a class by himself. Even still, Rodgers didn't exactly shoot down the comparison.

"This 17 reminds me of that 17," he said.

With Rodgers in tow, offensive tackle Mekhi Becton reporting to camp in terrific shape and running back Breece Hall hitting 23 mph in his rehab from knee surgery, Day 1 of Jets camp felt like one big endorphin rush. Super Bowl talk was in the air.

But Rodgers also has been around enough to know that there's a similar vibe around two dozen or more teams right now, too. He knows they're still in a very early stage of putting the whole puzzle together.