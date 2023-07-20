Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers embracing high expectations in New York, aims to build Jets offense 'the right way'

Published: Jul 20, 2023 at 03:11 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

There's a different vibe around the New York Jets. Even in a league where last-place teams routinely become playoff teams the following year, this Jets-related excitement feels like it's at a level the franchise hasn't experienced in years.

And with that change, said Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, comes a different set of expectations -- even for a team that hasn't been to the playoffs in 12 seasons or won a championship in more than 50 years.

"Yeah, I ain't gonna fake it, we want to win the Super Bowl," Wilson said on Thursday; the first official day of Jets training camp. "It's OK to talk about it. If you want to go get that s---, do it."

A big reason for the newfound optimism clearly has to do with Aaron Rodgers' arrival. And Rodgers agrees with Wilson's approach to raising the expectations bar.

Related Links

"We want everyone to jump on the wagon now," Rodgers told reporters on Thursday. "... High expectations are a good thing."

Now we find out how quickly Rodgers can adjust to his teammates and, no question, how the Jets assimilate with Rodgers. Along with the four-time MVP quarterback, the Jets brought in several of his former allies in Green Bay, namely WRs Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, backup QB Tim Boyle and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Asked if this is the Packers' offense the Jets are now running under Hackett, Lazard said: "It's the Aaron Rodgers offense."

Jets head coach Robert Saleh believes his new quarterback might be uniquely skilled to get this team's ship in order.

"He's a coach that can still play football," Saleh said Thursday.

The teaching part won't all be on Rodgers, but he established a reputation of being a perfectionist in Green Bay -- occasionally displaying his anger when things didn't go according to plan. Rodgers didn't deny that's how he sometimes was with the Packers but insists he's mellowed with age and wisdom.

"Maybe earlier in my career I was a little more easily angered," he said. "Now I feel like I'm a little less triggered as I've gotten older."

Lazard indicated that Rodgers' teaching method since arriving at the Jets has been moving at a slower pace in terms of outlining his expectations for his offense. Will it end up looking like what Rodgers had with the Packers? That's tough to say. But at least one fascinating similarity has emerged.

Lazard admitted that Wilson, the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, reminded him of Rodgers' favorite target in Green Bay in the latter years, Davante Adams – and not just because they shared the same uniform number, 17.

Asked if he agreed with Lazard's assessment, Rodgers paid proper deference to his former teammate, saying that Adams was in a class by himself. Even still, Rodgers didn't exactly shoot down the comparison.

"This 17 reminds me of that 17," he said.

With Rodgers in tow, offensive tackle Mekhi Becton reporting to camp in terrific shape and running back Breece Hall hitting 23 mph in his rehab from knee surgery, Day 1 of Jets camp felt like one big endorphin rush. Super Bowl talk was in the air.

But Rodgers also has been around enough to know that there's a similar vibe around two dozen or more teams right now, too. He knows they're still in a very early stage of putting the whole puzzle together.

"We're just building this thing right now," Rodgers said, "and I want to build it the right way."

Related Content

news

Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison cited for speeding, reckless driving

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving after he was pulled over for going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone early Thursday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed to NFL.com.

news

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco 'absolutely' will be 100% for Week 1, aims for 1,000-yard season

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco avoided being placed on the team's PUP list to start training camp, and he emphatically said on Thursday that he'll be ready for Week 1 against the Lions.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Indianapolis Colts unveil new 'Indiana Nights' alternate uniform

The Colts on Thursday unveiled a new alternate uniform that features a first for the storied franchise: a black helmet.

news

Bengals to induct Boomer Esiason, Chad Johnson into Ring of Honor during Week 3 game vs. Rams

Cincinnati announced Thursday that quarterback Boomer Esiason and receiver Chad Johnson will be inducted into the Ring of Honor during halftime of the Monday Night Football game against the Rams on Sept. 25.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce joins 'Madden NFL 24' 99 Club for fourth time

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became the latest player to join the Madden NFL 24 "99 Club" on Thursday.

news

Falcons' Desmond Ridder eager to grow connection with 'two monsters' Drake London, Kyle Pitts

Desmond Ridder benefited from getting four games under his belt as a rookie. Now, the Falcons quarterback is building his chemistry with top pass catchers Drake London and Kyle Pitts ahead of Year 2.

news

LB C.J. Mosley stresses keeping focus even if others equate Jets to 'automatic Super Bowl' contenders

Expectations in Florham Park have hit Lombardi Level. The trade for Aaron Rodgers this offseason has New York Jets players believing they can go from the cellar to the penthouse in the AFC East and challenge for a Super Bowl.

news

Jets trading WR Denzel Mims, 2025 seventh-round pick to Lions for 2025 conditional sixth-round pick

The New York Jets are trading Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick, while the Lions will receive a 2025 seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice doesn't 'mind puking' in practice: 'That just means I'm working as hard as I can'

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice showed up to training camp prepared but was quickly humbled by the workload from coach Andy Reid. "I don't mind puking," Rice said. "That just means I'm working as hard as I can so I won't puke no more and be ready for the games."

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on contract situation: One way to show worth is to not play

In an interview recorded prior to this week's franchise-tag deadline, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley discussed his contract situation and the possibility of missing games this season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More