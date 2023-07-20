Jets trading WR Denzel Mims, 2025 seventh-round pick to Lions for 2025 conditional sixth-round pick

It was initially reported early Wednesday that the Jets informed Mims of their plans to release the young receiver if they could not find a trade. Now, it looks like a deal is in the works, giving Mims potentially more playing time and the Lions some depth at the wide receiver position.

Detroit is currently in need of a new addition, considering WR Jameson Williams is suspended for six games for violating the league's gambling policy.

Mims, who was drafted by the Jets as the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, struggled to produce on the field. During his career with the Jets, Mims recorded 42 receptions for 676 yards and did not record a score. His longest reception was 63 yards.