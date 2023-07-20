Around the NFL

Jets trading WR Denzel Mims, 2025 seventh-round pick to Lions for 2025 conditional sixth-round pick

Published: Jul 19, 2023 at 10:48 PM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

Wide receiver Denzel Mims will now have a new home.

The New York Jets are trading Mims to the Detroit Lions for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick, while the Lions will receive a 2025 seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday night.

Connor Hughes of SNY TV was first to report the trade.

It was initially reported early Wednesday that the Jets informed Mims of their plans to release the young receiver if they could not find a trade. Now, it looks like a deal is in the works, giving Mims potentially more playing time and the Lions some depth at the wide receiver position.

Detroit is currently in need of a new addition, considering WR Jameson Williams is suspended for six games for violating the league's gambling policy.

Mims, who was drafted by the Jets as the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, struggled to produce on the field. During his career with the Jets, Mims recorded 42 receptions for 676 yards and did not record a score. His longest reception was 63 yards.

The Lions also have Amon-Ra St. Brown and Marvin Jones Jr. as support to help out on the field, but without giving up too much, Detroit will have some backup while waiting for Williams to be available.

