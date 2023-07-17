HBO, NFL Films, Jets announce 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets'

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets will mark the 18th edition of the 18-time Sports Emmy-winning series, embedding camera crews at the Jets' training camp in Florham Park, New Jersey, to chronicle third-year head coach Robert Saleh preparing his team of young emerging stars and prominent veterans -- most notably, four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers , Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner , and defensive All-Pros C.J. Mosley and Quinnen Williams -- for the upcoming NFL season.

"NFL Films has a long and storied relationship with the Jets, from the early days of the AFL and Joe Namath's '#1' salute after Super Bowl III, to The Sack Exchange, and the team's first appearance on Hard Knocks in the midst of back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances," said Patrick Kelleher, executive producer, NFL Films. "The 2010 Jets changed the profile and the success of Hard Knocks forever. That Jets team made football fun for fans. And now we are excited for a new partnership with this iconic organization and HBO to create another chapter in both NFL and television history filled with great personalities and a roster striving to reach new heights of success."