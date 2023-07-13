Around the NFL

Jets DT Quinnen Williams agrees to terms on four-year, $96 million contract to stay in N.Y.

Published: Jul 13, 2023 at 01:47 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The first sign of Quinnen Williams' happiness was the return of the New York Jets to his Twitter bio on Thursday. Turns out, that action foretold Williams' long-awaited long-term deal with the team.

Williams and the Jets have agreed on a new contract extension that will pay him $96 million over four years, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources. The deal includes $66 million in guarantees, per Pelissero and Rapoport. The Jets announced the extension on Thursday evening.

"The success of this organization is beyond important to me and completing this deal allows me to turn all my attention to positively impacting that," Williams said in a statement through the team. "I am thrilled to put forth my best efforts alongside my brothers to get prepared for this season ahead of us."

Williams' new contract has the highest total value among all interior defensive linemen in the NFL and has the second-highest per-year salary ($24 million) at the position behind Rams DL Aaron Donald, per NFL Research.

"We are thrilled to secure Quinnen as a New York Jet for the foreseeable future, as he embodies everything we look for in our players," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in a team statement. "He is a leader on and off the field, who does everything asked of him and more. He is a young, ascending player who has shown a consistent ability to dominate the line of scrimmage and help this team win. We are happy to have the business of football behind us and to turn our focus to getting ready for the 2023 season."

Back in April, the 25-year-old All-Pro defensive tackle said he wanted a new deal and later skipped voluntary workouts as a way of making his message clear -- and public. This all came shortly after the Tennessee Titans and DT Jeffery Simmons agreed to a massive deal worth $94 million in new money with $66 million in guarantees.

But Williams' play last season sent the biggest message, as he logged a career-best 12.5 sacks, plus two forced fumbles and one recovery in 16 games. He became a centerpiece for Robert Saleh's defense, which finished fourth in the NFL in yards and points allowed.

The Jets were busy finishing off the Aaron Rodgers trade for most of April, and now with training camp on the horizon, they've rewarded arguably their best all-around defender.

