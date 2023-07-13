Jets DT Quinnen Williams agrees to terms on four-year, $96 million contract to stay in N.Y.

"We are thrilled to secure Quinnen as a New York Jet for the foreseeable future, as he embodies everything we look for in our players," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in a team statement. "He is a leader on and off the field, who does everything asked of him and more. He is a young, ascending player who has shown a consistent ability to dominate the line of scrimmage and help this team win. We are happy to have the business of football behind us and to turn our focus to getting ready for the 2023 season."