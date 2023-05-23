Robert Saleh: Jets are among 6-8 teams with realistic chance at winning championship in 2023

Much of this reads like coach speak, which is very typical of late May. But Jets fans should read this quote positively because it signals a shift in focus that matches New York's heightened expectations.

Make no mistake: 2023 cannot end as 2022 did for the Jets. All of the goodwill built by a hot start was enough to sell Aaron Rodgers on New York, but a similarly disappointing finish will not be tolerable, not with a future Hall of Famer now playing the most important position on the roster.

Now is not the time to start feeling anxious about these expectations, of course. It is only May, which gives Saleh's Jets plenty of time to acclimate and organize before execution truly matters (even if Saleh stressed otherwise with his above remarks). That time is also beneficial for getting some financial work done with some of the most important Jets -- namely, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who is line for a pay day after a breakout 2022 season.

Williams is under contract through 2023, thanks to New York's decision to pick up his fifth-year option prior to 2022. Ideally, though, the Jets would like to secure Williams' services over the long haul.

Saleh told reporters he's "not worried at all" about Williams' impending deal, adding "that thing (contract) will get done and he'll be here," via The Athletic's Zack Blatt.

As for Rodgers, he's in attendance for OTAs, but he didn't throw at Tuesday's session, instead going through warmups and watching drills without a helmet on. The fact Rodgers was in attendance at all is an encouraging sign, considering how he's spent recent offseasons away from his old team in Green Bay.

Again, it's late May. We're not close to the important time just yet. And everything appears to be going according to plan.