Jets GM Joe Douglas 'hopeful' that Breece Hall returning for Week 1 is a 'possibility'

"So I know he's going to be chomping at the bit to get on the field early. So we're gonna have to do a good job of protecting him against himself a little bit because he's so motivated, so hungry, and attacking rehab the way he is. So we're gonna see. We have very detailed checkpoints for Breece to hit in his rehab and we're gonna follow that to a 'T' because I think we all saw last year the weapon that he can be with the ball in his hands."