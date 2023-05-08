Around the NFL

Jets HC Robert Saleh responds to Mekhi Becton's tweet: 'Go earn the left tackle' spot

Published: May 07, 2023 at 08:32 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The offseason has delivered endless storylines in New York.

On Saturday morning, offensive tackle Mekhi Becton contributed to the latest by taking to twitter with a message: "I. AM. A. LEFT. TACKLE!!!"

Becton's declaration happened to follow head coach Robert Saleh's comments regarding the upcoming competition across several spots on the offensive line and which tackle position Becton would be fighting for.

"We're gonna play our best five," Saleh told reporters during a Friday news conference. "So, you can assume AVT (Alijah Vera-Tucker) is the best right guard, I'll say that. And (right guard) Laken (Tomlinson). And then at center and both tackles, it's gonna be a really cool competition along the entire offensive line."

Related Links

Becton later deleted the tweet, but Saleh spoke to reporters again on Saturday and was asked for his response to the O-lineman's feeling about where he should play.

"Go earn the left tackle," he said. "Competition."

The gargantuan 6-foot-7 tackle was drafted 11th overall in 2020 and started 13 contests his rookie year, but knee injuries in both 2021 and 2022 have limited him to just one game since, and the Jets recently declined his fifth-year option.

He's now staring at a contract year with just 48 snaps played in the past two seasons. In order to earn the role of Aaron Rodgers' blindside protector over Duane Brown, his replacement after fracturing his kneecap in training camp, Becton will have to prove himself all over again during the upcoming preseason.

At right tackle, 2022 fourth-rounder Max Mitchell and free-agent addition Billy Turner will be in the mix with the 24-year-old Becton.

Despite the more eye-catching development following Saleh's comments Friday, the coach was also complimentary of the O-lineman when asked if declining his fifth-year option might provide added motivation heading into Year 4.

"He looks good," Saleh said. "He looks fantastic, really. But I don't know. That's probably more of a question for him. I don't get into the whole business part of it. Just find a way to get better every day. He's attacking this offseason the right way, and I'm excited for him."

Becton has made it clear he is attacking his comeback with the goal of reassuming his left tackle duties.

He'll have to return to form and prove he can remain healthy to do so.

Meanwhile, Saleh will be happy to see what results the competition breeds.

Related Content

news

Nick Foles addresses future after release from Colts: 'Almost every year of my career I've almost retired'

Quarterback Nick Foles admitted he's "almost retired" every year of his career. He'll have to weigh that decision again after his Friday release from the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Rams WR Van Jefferson feels he's 'getting back to myself' after injury-shortened 2022 season

Injuries at key positions resulted in a disappointing 2022 season for the Rams just one year after taking home a Lombardi trophy. But players are getting healthy and looking ahead to 2023, including WR Van Jefferson, who said this week that he's excited to be getting back to normal workouts after being hindered over the last year.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy: QB Justin Fields already 'light-years ahead' of this time last year

While Bears QB Justin Fields flashed potential in 2022, he still has work to do to reach his potential. But as Chicago prepares to open offseason workouts with a revamped offense, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Fields is already "light-years ahead" of where he was this time last year.

news

HC Matt LaFleur says Jordan Love has made 'huge strides,' credits Packers QB coach Tom Clements

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur attributes quarterback Jordan Love's growth to Green Bay's quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. "I think Jordan's made some huge strides. I really do and I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom," LeFleur told reporters Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, May 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh doesn't rule out return of CB Marcus Peters: 'Don't close the door on good players'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out adding more pieces, such as Marcus Peters, to the secondary despite recently signing Rock Ya-Sin.

news

49ers GM John Lynch on drafting K Jake Moody in third round: Teams tried to 'get in front of us'

By selecting Jake Moody at No. 99 overall, the San Francisco 49ers made him the earliest kicker selected since Robert Aguayo in 2016. According to general manager John Lynch, the club wouldn't have had a chance if he waited any longer.

news

Panthers WR Adam Thielen on Vikings exit: It was 'pretty clear that they had a different vision for me'

New Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen discussed his departure from the Minnesota Vikings, saying that after a decade together it was just time for both sides to move on.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh believes new QB Aaron Rodgers' 'wish list' is 'silly narrative'

From New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh's view, his club bringing in some of new quarterback Aaron Rodgers' old teammates is hardly a fresh concept.

news

Giants DL Dexter Lawrence believes RB Saquon Barkley is next up for big extension

After signing a contract extension this week, New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence believes fellow running back Saquon Barkley is next in line.

news

Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum says 'no hard feelings' with QB Kyler Murray: 'There is no big deal'

Amid a tumultuous offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, OL Kelvin Beachum underscored Friday on "NFL Total Access" that there's no animosity between him and his franchise QB, Kyler Murray.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More