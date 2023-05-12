NFL schedule: Each AFC team's win total projection for 2023 season

The 2023 NFL regular season schedule is set! The season starts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions. Aaron Rodgers will make his Jets home debut in Week 1 on Monday night against the Bills. We'll get a Super Bowl LVII rematch in Week 12, when Philadelphia visits Kansas City, and the top two (well, really, three) picks in this year's draft will square off when the Texans and C.J. Stroud (and Will Anderson Jr.) visit Bryce Young and the Panthers in Week 8. I also can't wait to see how Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill fares against his former Chiefs teammates (in Germany, no less), as well as the sure-to-be-emotional Bills-at-Bengals game later that same day. There are so many awesome storylines and so much to look forward to!

In our third season with 272 games on the schedule, and with the NFL heading into its fourth campaign with a 14-team playoff field, we've started to experience more contests with postseason consequences. While we've long known the identity of each team's opponents (and, in most cases, the location of each game), the actual sequencing of the schedules has an impact on projected win totals. For example, having to make multiple cross-country trips (or adding an international one ... or even staying abroad for a week) could influence a team's win probability. Facing elite QBs in back-to-back weeks has had a substantial impact over the past six seasons, as defenses have seen a statistically relevant dip in first-quarter production. In fact, in that same time span, the order of games played has shifted season win totals by as many as 0.70 wins.

This season, the AFC has become so chock full of great QBs that earning the coveted solo playoff bye is forecast to occur quite late in the campaign; in fact, it easily could take until Week 18. As an example, there is about a 14 percentage-point difference between the projected winner of the NFC East versus the AFC East earning the bye. The AFC is tough (real tough), and some of these near-50-50 games -- even early on -- are going to go a long way in shaping the postseason.

Here's how to read these win projections: Using the projected 53-man rosters as of May 11, I ran 100,000 simulations for all 272 regular-season games. (A quick note: Barring injuries, which are typically the biggest source of uncertainty, I have made roster projections using the best information available. It's May, for goodness' sake, so you should check back for the updated versions of these win-total projections just before the season starts.) These simulations yielded a projected win total for each team, which, thanks to the multitude of factors involved, is not always a round number. The top seven teams in each conference are my projected playoff participants.

Remember, these simulations account for many contextualized data points that have been proven to correlate to wins and losses based on historical football games that were actually played; personnel is the most important, but other key factors include play-caller tendencies and in-game situations. I re-run these simulations should any player change teams, suffer an injury or otherwise be made unavailable, thus changing the complexion of his team. The more important the player involved, the more the win totals shift -- including opponents' probabilities. Should a high-impact player (or two) change status, we can track how those moves shift everything. Again, this all suggests that you check back in September -- and that it's kind of fun to track everything from May until Super Bowl LVIII!