NFL's most overperforming/underperforming units of 2023 season: Lions' attack shined, Eagles' DBs failed

PRESEASON WIN-SHARE RANKING: 14th

14th FINAL WIN-SHARE RANKING: 4th





The Lions' offensive line checked in at sixth in my preseason win-share rankings, and the unit finished at No. 3. So that kind of played out as anticipated, but not everything was so predictable. The run game was a bit of a question mark entering the 2023 campaign, given Detroit's new-look backfield and the fact that head coach Dan Campbell intimated that No. 12 overall pick Jahmyr Gibbs would be slowly integrated into the lineup. Meanwhile, fellow rookie weapon Sam LaPorta was a promising prospect as a high second-round pick, but it was unclear how effective the tight end would be right from the jump. Furthermore, with 2022 first-round wideout Jameson Williams serving a suspension to open the season, it was hard to forecast where production would come from beyond established stud Amon-Ra St. Brown. Well, considering the offense nearly carried Detroit to its first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, I'd say preseason expectations were indeed exceeded. And with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson recommitting to the Lions for the 2024 campaign, I can't wait to see what this attack can accomplish going forward.





But getting back to this past regular season, Next Gen Stats provides three fascinating notes that help provide valuable context for how this Detroit offense operated. First, the Lions featured the top two players in the entire league when it came to shifts/motions, with LaPorta ranking first (249 snaps with shift/motion) and St. Brown second (220). Secondly, Jared Goff clearly trusted his No. 1 target, as St. Brown earned 741 yards on in-breaking routes (third in the NFL). Lastly, let's finish up by getting back to that dominant offensive line: Goff's sack rate (4.7%) was the third lowest among qualified quarterbacks, trailing only Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.