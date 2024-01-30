Lions OC Ben Johnson informs Commanders, Seahawks he's staying in Detroit

Ben Johnson has unfinished business in Detroit.
The Lions offensive coordinator informed the Seahawks and Commanders that he's staying in Detroit, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.
Seattle and Washington hold the two remaining head-coaching openings. Johnson was scheduled to meet with both clubs for interviews this week.
The 37-year-old Lions offensive coordinator was considered a hot candidate for a head-coaching job after jumpstarting Detroit's offense the past two seasons. Since Johnson took over Dan Campbell's offense in 2022, the Lions ranked fourth in points per game (26.9), first in total yards per contest (387.4) and fifth in yards per play (5.9).
Running a balanced run-pass offense, Johnson utilized the strength of his offensive line and married it with the traits of his skill position players. Drop in creative play-calls, and Johnson's scheme was a load to handle for defenses. The Lions had four different players with 500+ scrimmage yards in 2023 (T-most in NFL) -- Amon-Ra St. Brown (1,539), Jahmyr Gibbs (1,261), David Montgomery (1,132), and Sam LaPorta (893).
Jared Goff has shined under Johnson, who helped put his quarterback in comfortable situations. Since the OC took over in 2022, Goff has ranked second in the NFL in pass yards (9,013) and second in pass TD-INT ratio (59-19).
It marks the second season in which Johnson eschewed head-coaching opportunities to return to Detroit. If the Lions offense continues its trajectory, he'll be a sought-after candidate once again in the 2025 cycle.
Keeping Johnson in Motown is a massive coup for Campbell, who doesn't have to worry about replacing one of the best play-callers in the NFL.
Following Sunday's NFC Championship Game collapse, Johnson's return breathes life into the notion that the Lions won't wither as one-year wonders after their sensational 2023 campaign fell short of a Super Bowl appearance.