Lions OC Ben Johnson informs Commanders, Seahawks he's staying in Detroit

Running a balanced run-pass offense, Johnson utilized the strength of his offensive line and married it with the traits of his skill position players. Drop in creative play-calls, and Johnson's scheme was a load to handle for defenses. The Lions had four different players with 500+ scrimmage yards in 2023 (T-most in NFL) -- Amon-Ra St. Brown (1,539), Jahmyr Gibbs (1,261), David Montgomery (1,132), and Sam LaPorta (893).

Jared Goff has shined under Johnson, who helped put his quarterback in comfortable situations. Since the OC took over in 2022, Goff has ranked second in the NFL in pass yards (9,013) and second in pass TD-INT ratio (59-19).

It marks the second season in which Johnson eschewed head-coaching opportunities to return to Detroit. If the Lions offense continues its trajectory, he'll be a sought-after candidate once again in the 2025 cycle.

Keeping Johnson in Motown is a massive coup for Campbell, who doesn't have to worry about replacing one of the best play-callers in the NFL.