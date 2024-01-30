Around the NFL

Lions OC Ben Johnson informs Commanders, Seahawks he's staying in Detroit

Published: Jan 30, 2024 at 01:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ben Johnson has unfinished business in Detroit.

The Lions offensive coordinator informed the Seahawks and Commanders that he's staying in Detroit, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.

Seattle and Washington hold the two remaining head-coaching openings. Johnson was scheduled to meet with both clubs for interviews this week.

The 37-year-old Lions offensive coordinator was considered a hot candidate for a head-coaching job after jumpstarting Detroit's offense the past two seasons. Since Johnson took over Dan Campbell's offense in 2022, the Lions ranked fourth in points per game (26.9), first in total yards per contest (387.4) and fifth in yards per play (5.9).

Related Links

Running a balanced run-pass offense, Johnson utilized the strength of his offensive line and married it with the traits of his skill position players. Drop in creative play-calls, and Johnson's scheme was a load to handle for defenses. The Lions had four different players with 500+ scrimmage yards in 2023 (T-most in NFL) -- Amon-Ra St. Brown (1,539), Jahmyr Gibbs (1,261), David Montgomery (1,132), and Sam LaPorta (893).

Jared Goff has shined under Johnson, who helped put his quarterback in comfortable situations. Since the OC took over in 2022, Goff has ranked second in the NFL in pass yards (9,013) and second in pass TD-INT ratio (59-19).

It marks the second season in which Johnson eschewed head-coaching opportunities to return to Detroit. If the Lions offense continues its trajectory, he'll be a sought-after candidate once again in the 2025 cycle.

Keeping Johnson in Motown is a massive coup for Campbell, who doesn't have to worry about replacing one of the best play-callers in the NFL.

Following Sunday's NFC Championship Game collapse, Johnson's return breathes life into the notion that the Lions won't wither as one-year wonders after their sensational 2023 campaign fell short of a Super Bowl appearance.

Related Content

news

Bills promote LB coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator

Bills LBs coach Bobby Babich is being promoted as the team's new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Steelers hiring ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as new offensive coordinator

The Steelers are hiring ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Chiefs to wear home red uniforms in Super Bowl LVIII; 49ers to wear white

The Super Bowl LVIII uniform matchup is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will wear their home red uniforms on Feb. 11 when they take on the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, who will wear their road whites.
news

Dan Campbell admits error on Lions' third-and-goal run, burnt timeout in final possession of loss to 49ers

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed his regret of calling a third-down run and burning a timeout thereafter in Detroit's final possession versus the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid: WR Kadarius Toney's injury 'not made up by any means'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid rejected the notion that the club provided erroneous injury information regarding wideout Kadarius Toney ahead of the AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens.
news

WR Odell Beckham Jr. on season with Ravens: 'I know that I can still play football'

Odell Beckham Jr. heads back to the free-agent market after his first season in Baltimore ended Sunday, but the 31-year-old said his biggest accomplishment was showing he still has it. 
news

Falcons hire Jimmy Lake as defensive coordinator, retain Marquice Williams as special teams coordinator

The team announced Monday the hiring of Rams assistant head coach Jimmy Lake as their new defensive coordinator, and also confirmed that special teams coordinator Marquice Williams would retain his current role in the new head coach Raheem Morris' coaching staff.
news

Chargers expected to hire Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz as new general manager

The Chargers are expected to hire Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz as their new general manager, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu suffered torn ACL in AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Charles Omenihu tore his ACL in Sunday's AFC Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's James Palmer reported 
news

Steelers president Art Rooney II supports Mike Tomlin, has 'had enough' of playoff win drought

Speaking with local reporters on Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers president and owner Art Rooney II says the organization has "had enough" of the team's playoff win drought. Pittsburgh's last playoff win was in 2016.