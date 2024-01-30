Around the NFL

Dan Campbell admits error on Lions' third-and-goal run, burnt timeout in final possession of loss to 49ers

Published: Jan 30, 2024 at 08:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dan Campbell's fourth-down decisions created Monday's media's talking points after the Detroit Lions fumbled a chance to play in their first Super Bowl with a 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dissecting Campbell's decision to eschew two field goals is fair, but the coach has always leaned aggressive in those situations. It's part of his makeup and the club's at this point. The mentality helped the Lions reach the NFC Championship Game two years after a three-win season.

Regardless of what you think of the fourth-down calls, the biggest coaching blunder Sunday night came with the Lions trailing by 10 points on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Detroit called a David Montgomery run, which was stuffed for a 2-yard loss. Campbell then called the Lions' first timeout. Jameson Williams scored on the next play, but the back-to-back poor decisions put the Lions in a spot where they needed to recover an onside kick -- an extremely low-percentage play -- for a shot to tie the game.

On Monday, Campbell admitted he probably shouldn't have run the ball in that situation.

"The easy thing to do is to throw it," Campbell said Monday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "Probably should've been the right thing, but for me, I wanted to run it. I thought we would just pop it. We had just -- 2-minute all the way down the field, throwing the football and they were in a four-down front and I believed we'd walk right in and we just missed a block, so then yeah, I've got to use a timeout. So, hindsight, throw it four times, but I believed in that moment it was going to be a walk-in run. And it didn't work out. So, I gambled and lost."

First, yes, he should have passed the ball on third down. It's fair to think they surprised the Niners by running it -- and maybe Montgomery gets in if Williams makes a better block -- but the risk isn't worth getting stuffed. If you were going to run it on that sequence, it should have been on fourth down.

Second, the idea that the Lions had to use a timeout is false. The timeout was more valuable in that exact moment than time ticking off the clock. A fourth-down call should have been communicated alongside the third-down run play. Campbell should have had his players ready to jump on the snap if the run was stuffed.

Even if, say, conservatively, 20 seconds comes off the clock, having three timeouts and 40 seconds left is better than 56 seconds with two timeouts. At least there would still have been a shot for Detroit to get the ball back if they'd saved the timeout. Yes, a comeback down three with under less than a minute is always a low probability, but it's still better than needing to do so with an onside kick.

The sequence came after the Lions had already squandered a 24-7 halftime lead, so it will get less attention, but from a pure decision-making standpoint, it was the most clear-cut coaching mistake of the night for Campbell.

"This is what you hear about all the time with catastrophes," Campbell said. "It doesn't take one or two, it takes 12 things to go wrong and we did all 12 of those wrong in all three phases."

