NFL playoffs: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Lions in NFC Championship Game

1) Niners finally clear hurdle with legendary comeback. After falling in each of the last two NFC Championship Games, San Francisco carried a weight on its shoulders entering Sunday. This wasn't just about defeating Detroit to reach the Super Bowl, it was about exorcising past demons. And when the Lions took a 24-7 lead in emphatic fashion, things weren't looking great. Many were ready to happily bury Kyle Shanahan's team for a third straight January. But San Francisco persevered, wiping out the 17-point deficit with incredible swiftness, seizing the opportunities afforded it by a turnover on downs and a takeaway in opposing territory, and in the blink of an eye, the 49ers were tied at 24 with all the world's confidence on their side. That confidence morphed into an avalanche of good fortune, and the 49ers rode it to a scoring drive ending in a go-ahead Jake Moody (who overcame an earlier miss) field goal, a fourth-down stop and a dagger of a seven-play, 70-yard drive capped by a violent 25-yard Christian McCaffrey run to set up a 3-yard Elijah Mitchell touchdown run. Once the wheels started rolling on the 49ers' momentum train, there was no stopping it. They're now riding that train to Las Vegas and a return to the Super Bowl, where they'll meet a familiar foe in the Kansas City Chiefs, their Super Bowl LIV foil.

2) Prepare yourself for the Dan Campbell discourse. Folks on television and the internet will undoubtedly spend the next 24-48 hours rehashing each fourth-down decision made by the Lions coach on Sunday. It's fair to discuss, but they'll be willingly overlooking a fact regarding the Lions: They reached the NFC Championship Game by being stubbornly aggressive throughout the 2023 season. Campbell's team prided itself on winning with toughness and determination, and until Sunday, it largely worked in the Lions' favor. They iced their wild-card win over the Rams with aggressive calls, and never let off the gas in their Divisional Round triumph over Tampa Bay, either. On Sunday, Josh Reynolds dropped a catchable pass on fourth down, and Jared Goff failed to get the ball to Amon-Ra St. Brown in a situation in which a field goal would've tied the game. It's fair to wonder why Campbell didn't attempt a field goal, but a kick -- especially one attempted by Mike Badgley -- is far from guaranteed. And if either had worked in Detroit's favor, we'd all be praising Campbell for his courage. As is the case with every analysis of a fourth-down decision, the outcome ends up outweighing the logic by a significant margin. This will again be true when Campbell is criticized for his calls, but we must note that this criticism comes from a place where hindsight is the ultimate privilege. A sudden shift from aggression to conservatism is usually the result of an individual coaching with fear as the main driver, and that's not Campbell. That's not the 2023 Detroit Lions. Unfortunately for them, it didn't work out in their favor. But don't expect Campbell to change, because he won't. He already has too many reasons not to.