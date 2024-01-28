What We Learned

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Ravens in AFC Championship Game

Published: Jan 28, 2024 at 06:11 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, on Sunday to reach an incredible fourth Super Bowl in the past five years, and their second in a row.

The Chiefs now await the winner of the NFC title game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers to see who will stand in the way of capturing a repeat Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVIII.

Despite Lamar Jackson's MVP-worthy season, Baltimore has fallen short of the ultimate goal after a defeat by the AFC's usual bully.

Around the NFL will have more from Nick Shook shortly.

