Around the NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'not frustrated' but 'angry' about loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Published: Jan 29, 2024 at 09:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The 2023 season was supposed to be different for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, the presumptive league MVP and his teammates search for answers after yet another playoff exit.

Following a smashing regular season, in which they captured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and blew the doors off of some of their top contenders, Jackson and the Ravens came up small in the postseason, falling 17-10 to the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs at home.

After the loss, Jackson was asked if he was frustrated by another postseason disappointment.

"Oh, I'm not frustrated at all," he said. "I'm angry about losing, we were a game away from the Super Bowl, we've been waiting all this time, all these moments for an opportunity like this and we fell short. But I feel like our team will, we're going to build, this offseason we're going to get right, get better, grind, and try and be in this position again, but on the other side, a victory."

Related Links

Patrick Mahomes gashed the Ravens defense early, giving up two long touchdown drives to start the game, but Baltimore shut out K.C. in the second half, allowing just six first downs on six possessions.

It was Jackson and the offense who couldn't capitalize. Turnovers sideswiped any chance of pulling off the comeback. Trailing 17-7, rookie receiver Zay Flowers had a potential touchdown punched out at the goal line. After Baltimore's D got a stop, Jackson tossed a bad force into heavy traffic in the end zone that was picked off with just under seven minutes remaining, effectively ending any legitimate chance.

The Ravens fell to 0-5 in Jackson's career with a halftime deficit of 10-plus points (three of the five coming against Kansas City). Baltimore is now 0-24 when trailing by 10-plus points at halftime since 2013, including playoffs, and is the only team in the NFL without a win in such games over that span, per NFL Research.

"We're mad," Jackson said. "Offense, we didn't put nothing on the board. We scored once. That's not like us. We drove the ball down the field. That's cool. But we got to put points on the board. But I feel like my team just angry, not frustrated, we just angry. We know how hard we worked to get here."

The Ravens changed offensive coordinators last offseason, which helped jumpstart Jackson's passing attack. Ultimately, the results remained the same, with the offense falling short in January. They head into another offseason with more questions about how they can get over the postseason hump.

Related Content

news

WR Brandon Aiyuk's ladybug luck play jumpstarts 49ers' epic comeback

The Niners sprinted to the Super Bowl with a 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions, but it took a smidge of luck to kickstart the comeback and one play from receiver Brandon Aiyuk started it. "Before the game, a ladybug landed on my shoe," Aiyuk said. "Y'all know what that means."
news

Brock Purdy rallies 49ers to comeback win over Lions, Super Bowl LVIII berth with 'unbelievable' second half

During the regular season, Brock Purdy was not credited with a single fourth-quarter comeback or a game-winning drive. In two playoff games, he has one in each of the San Francisco 49ers' two thrilling victories, including Sunday's 17-point comeback over the Detroit Lions.
news

Lions' Dan Campbell defends fourth-down decisions, discusses 'uncharacteristic' play in second-half collapse

The Lions dominated out of the gate, bulldozing their way to a 17-point halftime lead against the NFC's top-seeded 49ers. A party in Detroit quickly turned into heartbreak as everything came unglued for the Lions, and the Niners stormed back for a 34-31 victory.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Lions in NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers stormed back from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions, 34-31, on Sunday and advance to Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Ravens WR Zay Flowers on fumbling would-be TD in loss to Chiefs: 'I'll learn from my mistakes'

Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers reflects on his game-altering fumble in Sunday's loss to the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. 
news

Chiefs defense was 'dirty tough' in locking down Ravens for AFC title win

The Chiefs' defensive assignment for the AFC Championship Game was clear, but daunting: contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for four quarters. Somehow, Steve Spagnuolo's unit pulled it off in Kansas City's 17-10 stunner of a victory in Baltimore.
news

Browns hiring former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as new OC

The Browns are hiring former Bills OC Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Ravens in AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, on Sunday to reach an incredible fourth Super Bowl in the past five years, and their second in a row.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce passes Jerry Rice for most receptions in postseason history

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce brought in his 152nd postseason reception during the second quarter of Sunday's showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, passing Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most catches in NFL playoff history.
news

Bills promote interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to full-time OC

The Buffalo Bills are promoting interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to be its full-time OC in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The team later announced the news.
news

Steelers interviewing ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith for offensive coordinator position

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is interviewing for the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator position on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.