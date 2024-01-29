The First Read: Five most important questions ahead of 49ers-Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

4) Can Kyle Shanahan outwit Andy Reid? The whole game probably comes down to this matchup. Reid has been stellar in the postseason, both with his preparation and play-calling. The Chiefs won in Buffalo in the Divisional Round by scoring 27 points in 23 minutes of possession. They did just enough to get the lead against Baltimore in the first half before playing like a team that wasn't going to beat itself in the final two quarters. The most impressive play call of the game was easily Reid’s decision to attempt a pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on third-and-9 that resulted in a game-clinching, 32-yard completion. Reid could've run the ball in that late-game situation but called the play with the belief that he could exploit man coverage in that situation. It was a ballsy decision made by a coach who had to check his ego this season, especially when he couldn't scheme up a way to maximize underperforming talent. Shanahan has been impressive in his own right this postseason. His teams have been known for clobbering teams when they get early leads and wilting when they trail big in the second half of games. That hasn't been the case in these playoffs. The 49ers have shown tremendous character and poise in handling adversity, which should serve them well in the Super Bowl. Shanahan also has plenty of demons to slay when it comes to this game. He was the offensive coordinator in Atlanta when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead and lost to New England in Super Bowl LI. The 49ers also had a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead in Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs stormed back to win that contest, 31-20. Shanahan said after the NFC title game that this team has been built to win a title for a few years. It's time to find out if its coach is finally ready to make that happen.