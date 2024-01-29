Brock Purdy rallies 49ers to comeback win over Lions, Super Bowl LVIII berth with 'unbelievable' second half

The Divisional Round win over Green Bay got the monkey off Shanahan's back to a degree, as the 49ers overcame a fourth-quarter deficit of five or more points to win for the first time in 32 such situations since he became head coach in 2017. But it also was a big lift for Purdy, who overcame some rough moments to lead the game-winning drive.

Together, Shanahan and Purdy pulled it out late once more on Sunday -- this time with a higher degree of difficulty.

"We played as bad of a first half as we could, but we were still within 17; there's plenty of points there you could make up," Shanahan said at the postgame trophy presentation. "We had to score on the first drive -- we got a field goal and not a touchdown, which hurt -- but then our guys got those turnovers, kept it rolling. (The defense) shut 'em out there in the second half, and this dude right next to me made it happen."

That dude was Purdy. It wasn't always pretty, and he got some help along the way, but the results spoke for themselves.

"Down 17 at the half, our whole team was just, 'Gotta find a way,'" Purdy told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz after the game. "You know, our season's on the line, obviously the first half performance was tough, and so we were like 'You know what, backs (are) against the wall, let's just go, let's try to get some momentum rolling, gets some points up on the board,' so we were able to find a way."

The 49ers methodically drove for a field goal to open the second half, and the game shifted after the Niners' defense stopped the Lions -- in field-goal range -- on fourth down. That's when the offense really got cooking.

Purdy needed some luck, too. His 51-yard completion to Brandon Aiyuk was overthrown, bouncing off the facemask of Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor and miraculously into the hands of Aiyuk at the Detroit 4-yard line. Three plays later, Purdy hit Aiyuk for a touchdown, suddenly and shockingly making it a one-score game with more than 20 minutes left in the game.