Around the NFL

WR Brandon Aiyuk's ladybug luck play jumpstarts 49ers' epic comeback

Published: Jan 29, 2024 at 08:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Epic comebacks don't happen without talent and luck combining into an explosive concoction.

Sunday, the Niners turned a 24-7 lead on its head with a steamrolling third quarter and sprinted to the Super Bowl with a 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions. But it took a smidge of luck to kickstart the comeback.

After settling for a field goal on the opening drive, the 49ers defense bowed up and made a fourth-down stop on a rolling Lions offense. The game would have unfolded differently had it not been for Lady Luck smiling down.

Related Links

Two plays after the defensive stop, Brock Purdy unleashed a deep shot to Brandon Aiyuk. The problem: Lions corner Kindle Vildor wasn't fooled or beaten. The CB was in perfect position with an interception floating his way as Aiyuk stretched, desperate to get a hand on the pigskin.

Then, clang.

Vildor had the ball go through his hands and careen off his facemask. Aiyuk deftly pulled the ball from the air and tumbled to the turf for a game-changing 51-yard play.

"Before the game, a ladybug landed on my shoe," Aiyuk told FOX on the field after the comeback. "Y'all know what that means. So that's all that I can say. Because at the end of the day, I dunno. I dunno. Just great luck. God was with us today. Great win."

Two plays later, Aiyuk secured a touchdown, slicing the Lions' lead in half, and the game was on.

The big play came after Purdy and Aiyuk seemed out of sync, connecting on one of their first five passes before the ladybug luck found its way into the wideout's arms.

"People can say what they want. I was giving my guy a shot and it worked out," Purdy said of the heave that was nearly picked off, via The San Francisco Chronicle.

The play exemplified a game that sat on the razor's edge. A series of Lions miscues opened the door for the Niners to make an epic comeback. San Francisco had the talent, awareness, and gumption to take advantage each time.

"BA's had a tremendous season making crazy plays for us," defensive lineman Arik Armstead said. "But that one was really wild."

Aiyuk caught three passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, the first postseason score of his career.

"Just the way we intended it to look!" tight end George Kittle quipped of the 51-yard miracle. "Off the guy's face mask into BA's hands, dang, Brock Purdy's good at football."

Off the defender's facemask and into the history books. It won't rival The Catch in San Francisco, but if the Niners can finish the deal and raise the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, Aiyuk's play will go down in lore.

"I was like … it's supposed to be this way," offensive tackle Trent Williams said. "The football gods are smiling on us."

Related Content

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'not frustrated' but 'angry' about loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Following a smashing regular season, in which they captured the No. 1 seed in the AFC on the shoulders of an MVP-type season by Lamar Jackson, the Ravens QB is looking at the bright side of a spoiled opportunity. 
news

Brock Purdy rallies 49ers to comeback win over Lions, Super Bowl LVIII berth with 'unbelievable' second half

During the regular season, Brock Purdy was not credited with a single fourth-quarter comeback or a game-winning drive. In two playoff games, he has one in each of the San Francisco 49ers' two thrilling victories, including Sunday's 17-point comeback over the Detroit Lions.
news

Lions' Dan Campbell defends fourth-down decisions, discusses 'uncharacteristic' play in second-half collapse

The Lions dominated out of the gate, bulldozing their way to a 17-point halftime lead against the NFC's top-seeded 49ers. A party in Detroit quickly turned into heartbreak as everything came unglued for the Lions, and the Niners stormed back for a 34-31 victory.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Lions in NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers stormed back from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions, 34-31, on Sunday and advance to Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Ravens WR Zay Flowers on fumbling would-be TD in loss to Chiefs: 'I'll learn from my mistakes'

Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers reflects on his game-altering fumble in Sunday's loss to the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. 
news

Chiefs defense was 'dirty tough' in locking down Ravens for AFC title win

The Chiefs' defensive assignment for the AFC Championship Game was clear, but daunting: contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for four quarters. Somehow, Steve Spagnuolo's unit pulled it off in Kansas City's 17-10 stunner of a victory in Baltimore.
news

Browns hiring former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as new OC

The Browns are hiring former Bills OC Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Ravens in AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, on Sunday to reach an incredible fourth Super Bowl in the past five years, and their second in a row.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce passes Jerry Rice for most receptions in postseason history

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce brought in his 152nd postseason reception during the second quarter of Sunday's showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, passing Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most catches in NFL playoff history.
news

Bills promote interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to full-time OC

The Buffalo Bills are promoting interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to be its full-time OC in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The team later announced the news.
news

Steelers interviewing ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith for offensive coordinator position

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is interviewing for the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator position on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.