Around the NFL

49ers QB Brock Purdy suffered torn UCL in throwing elbow in loss to Eagles

Published: Jan 30, 2023 at 05:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The severity of Brock Purdy's elbow injury is now clear, and the diagnosis explains why he was unable to throw beyond a few yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Purdy suffered a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will undergo surgery, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source.

Pelissero adds that Purdy is seeking a second opinion, but the initial hope is he can undergo a repair -- not a reconstruction, commonly known as Tommy John surgery -- and will be ready for training camp.

Related Links

If Purdy can have the UCL repaired and avoid reconstruction, the standard timeline for return is six months, giving him a chance to return near the start of 2023 training camp, per Pelissero.

Purdy suffered the injury midway through the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game when he dropped back to pass and attempted a throw just as Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick hit the QB's throwing arm, resulting in a fumble recovered by Philadelphia's Linval Joseph. Purdy attempted to throw through the pain on the sideline, but it quickly became evident he was unable to do so, forcing the 49ers to turn to veteran Josh Johnson.

Johnson remained in the game until early in the third quarter, when he slammed the back of his head on the turf while being tackled. Purdy replaced Johnson, but was unable to throw a pass beyond a few yards in front of him, reducing the 49ers' offense to a run-first attack that didn't stand a chance of erasing Philadelphia's growing lead.

Purdy's rookie season was nothing short of magical. The final pick of the 2022 draft -- also known as Mr. Irrelevant -- replaced an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 14 and won each of his first eight games (seven starts), helping the 49ers move within one victory of a trip to Super Bowl LVII.

Unfortunately, Purdy's tale didn't come with a storybook ending to the 2022 season. He'll attempt to write a new chapter beginning with surgery and a lengthy rehab process that will likely take up his entire 2023 offseason.

Related Content

news

Bengals LB Germaine Pratt apologizes for reaction to Joseph Ossai's personal foul at end of loss to Chiefs

Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt apologized for his reaction to Joseph Ossai's personal foul at end of Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to Chiefs, saying "I was emotional. I was in the moment. I would say I was wrong."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL sets salary cap at $224.8 million per team in 2023

The NFL informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap would be a record $224.8 million per club, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Chargers hire ex-Cowboys OC Kellen Moore as new offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hire former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Cardinals to interview Bengals DC Lou Anarumo, OC Brian Callahan this week for head coaching job

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and OC Brian Callahan have been requested for interviews for the Arizona Cardinals' vacant head coaching position.

news

Kyle Shanahan explains decision not to challenge DeVonta Smith catch in 49ers' NFC title game loss

The NFC title game got away from the 49ers as quarterback injuries finally caught up with Kyle Shanahan's club. Perhaps the match might have unfolded differently had the Eagles not converted a fourth-and-3 deep shot to DeVonta Smith for 29 yards on the opening drive.

news

Lane Johnson fights through torn adductor for chance at another title: 'My sense of urgency is high'

Lane Johnson wasn't about to let a torn adductor in his groin stop him from battling for a chance to hoist another Lombardi Trophy. The Eagles' star right tackle suffered the injury on Christmas Eve but is now heading to Super Bowl LVII.

news

Chris Jones, 'the most unstoppable man in football,' leads Chiefs defense to Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones entered Sunday's AFC Championship Game without a postseason sack in 13 games. The drought ended in a massive way in the Chiefs' 23-20 win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Joseph Ossai's late-hit penalty: 'We're not going to make it about one play'

Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai had a late hit on quarterback Patrick Mahomes that resulted in Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker knocking down the game-winning 45-yard field goal. After the game, Ossai was fighting back emotions in the locker room, but head coach Zac Taylor does not blame him, saying, "we're not going to make it about one play."

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce after beating Bengals: 'Burrowhead, my (expletive). It's Mahomes' house!'

There was a lot of trash talk leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Following the Chiefs' last-second win, tight end Travis Kelce had a succinct response to the pre-game "Burrowhead" narrative.

news

Chiefs defeat Bengals to advance to Super Bowl LVII, will face Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII, where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE