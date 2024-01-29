Chiefs lean on defense, mental toughness to defeat Ravens, advance to fourth Super Bowl in five years

This Chiefs team is not like the others. It is powered by its defense, and even Mahomes admitted he learned this season that it was OK to lean on the defense to win games when the offense was struggling. They did that Sunday, too. The Chiefs did not score in the second half. They got zero points off three Ravens turnovers, but after L’Jarius Sneed punched the ball out from Zay Flowers as the receiver extended to try to cross the goal line, the Chiefs were at least able to eat some clock. They essentially played for a punt, pinning the Ravens at their own 1-yard line. The Chiefs had already accomplished their goal, to jump to a quick lead and play from ahead, so that the defense could limit the Ravens. Getting the Ravens in an early hole meant that the league's leading rushing team ran just 16 times for 81 yards. It meant that other than a few hero plays by Jackson -- a jaw-dropping escape from a sack that turned into a 30-yard touchdown pass to Flowers, for one -- the Ravens offense was abysmal. They converted just three of 11 third-down attempts. Their inability to sustain drives meant the Chiefs held the ball for 15 minutes more than the Ravens. After the game, Chiefs players wore T-shirts that read “In Spags We Trust,” an ode to their beloved defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

That the Chiefs are playing their best football in the playoffs is not a surprise. Reid and general manager Brian Veach both talked about the mental and physical fatigue that teams that repeatedly make deep postseason runs face. It's better than the alternative, of course, but it is still something that, they believe, may have hampered the Chiefs early in the season. Travis Kelce looked spent for large chunks of the season. He got the final week of the regular season off. And now, in the postseason, his legs are lively and his extraordinary connection with Mahomes bails out the offense over and over.

"It's tough to go back-to-back-to-back seasons," Reid said. "You played a lot of football games. You've got to work through that. You got to work through that mentally. When it came time to put the hammer down, they put the hammer down, which was important. To be in this position, that tells you a little bit of something about the mental makeup of this football team."