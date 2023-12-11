Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, HC Andy Reid take issue with offensive offsides call in loss to Bills 

It's unclear from the CBS video if Toney clearly checked with the sideline referee or was given any instruction on his alignment prior to the play.

"Ultimately, if they looked for alignment advice, certainly we are going to give it to them," referee Carl Cheffers told pool reporter Matt Derrick after the game. "But ultimately, they are responsible for wherever they line up. And, certainly, no warning is required, especially if they are lined up so far offsides where they're actually blocking our view of the ball. So, we would give them some sort of a warning if it was anywhere close, but this particular one is beyond a warning."

Toney appeared clearly in the neutral zone on the play, and the flag was thrown immediately after the snap. That didn't stop Mahomes' frustration with the call, going so far as to complain to Bills QB Josh Allen on the field after the contest.

"It's the call," Mahomes told reporters. "Just in that moment, it's not even for myself or for me, it's just I know how much everybody puts into this game and for it to happen on a flag, change the outcome of a game, in that moment -- I've played seven years and never had that -- never had offensive offsides called, I mean that's elementary school. We talk about (it), I mean you point to the ref, do all that different type of stuff, they warn you and there was no warning throughout the entire game and then you wait until there's a minute in the game to make a call like that, it's tough. I mean lost for words -- it's tough because regardless if we win or lose, just for it to end up with another game and we're talking about the refs, it's just not what we want for the NFL or for football."

Even Allen was surprised the flag was thrown on the Chiefs for offensive offsides.

"I originally thought it was on us," he said. "It's not a flag they usually call."

NFL referees -- and officials in every sport -- miss calls, just as players botch plays. There are plenty of penalties called and not called each week that fairly raise the ire of players, coaches, and fans. It's brutal that this particular call wiped out one of the most fantastic touchdowns of 2023. If Toney lines up a shoe-length back, the hanky remains in the ref's pocket.

Mahomes, who has dismissed missed calls in the past, like the defensive pass interference last week, used this play to make his stand.