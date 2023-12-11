NFL stats and records, Week 14: Bills' Josh Allen, 49ers' Deebo Samuel are history-making dual threats

5) Browning's first three starts produce jaw-dropping numbers

Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning has a 79.3 completion percentage over the course of his first three career starts, the highest by any quarterback in their first three starts since 1950 (the first season in which quarterback starts were officially tracked).

Browning is the second quarterback since 1950 to complete at least 70 percent of his passes in each of his first three career starts, joining Chad Pennington, who did so in 2002 with the Jets.